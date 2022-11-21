ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Neighbors describe sex assault arrest of Charlotte-area church youth leader

By Derek Dellinger
Queen City News
Queen City News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dQAgd_0jJ6dFga00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CTIY NEWS) – Since Benjamin Damron’s arrest on Friday, there have been questions put to places he was reportedly a part of.

Damron, 36, a known drummer connected with at least three churches and a youth soccer group in Charlotte, was accused of sexually assaulting three teenage boys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnZvq_0jJ6dFga00
Benjamin Damron (Courtesy: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Neighbors told Queen City News that they saw police outside Damron’s home Friday but did not know why.

“(The neighbors) had no idea what was going on, and neither did we,” said William Regad, who lives near Damron’s address.

PREVIOUS | Charlotte-area church youth leader accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage boys: CMPD

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said that the cases involve incidents that happened at Damron’s home, along with locations in Matthews and Union County.

“There’s children that live right next to where this incident happened,” Regad noted. “There’s children here to the right of my place, and, at any given time, you’re going to see kids playing.”

The churches that Damron was known to have an affiliation or tie with include Elevation Church, Mercy Church, and Southbrook Church, along with the Soccer Shots of Charlotte soccer group (not to be confused with Soccer Shots of Greater Charlotte).

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

All the organizations condemned the crimes Damron is accused of and largely distanced themselves from him.

One church noted that Damron had only minor affiliations with them, while another stated any positions in leadership and subsequent separation from the church had happened years ago.

All noted that, to their knowledge, none of the victims were part of their organizations.

Damron was released on bond on Saturday.

Queen City News stopped by his home, but no one came to the door.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

3 treated in separate overnight shooting calls: Charlotte Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three victims were treated after emergency crews responded to two separate overnight shooting calls in Charlotte, Medic said Saturday. The first incident occurred sometime before 11 p.m. near St. Johns Street in north Charlotte. Two victims were found, one suffering from minor injuries and the other with life-threatening injuries. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Family honors fire department with thankful letter

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Thanksgiving is just another day of work for first responders nationwide. But one Huntersville family chose to honor the fire department by recounting a dire moment they experienced earlier this year. The family sent the Huntersville Fire Department and Station 1 their thanks in a letter on Thursday. The […]
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Vacant home catches fire in east Charlotte, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire crews responded to a fire at a vacant home in the Elizabeth neighborhood Thursday morning, according to officials. Multiple fire trucks were on the scene on the 1700 block of East Seventh Street. The Charlotte Fire Department said the blaze was first reported just before 11 a.m. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Struggling Broncos, Panthers search for consistent QB play

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers both made a concerted effort during the offseason to upgrade the quarterback position. WATCH LIVE: Broncos vs. Panthers (1 p.m., Fox Charlotte) But with the NFL season entering the stretch run, neither team has much to show for it. Russell Wilson has struggled to mesh […]
DENVER, CO
Queen City News

Queen City News

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy