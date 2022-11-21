VIDEO: Injured eagle rescued after crashing to ground following bird fight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An injured eagle is recovering after it crashed to the ground following a “territorial battle” in Florida, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

FWC said on Nov. 10, a call came in from resident John Wheeler who said he saw two eagles fighting mid-air.

The eagles got their talons entangled in a battle and crashed to the ground, FWC said. One managed to fly off but the other did not.

A video shows biologist Anni Mitchen and regional director Chris Wynn rescuing the eagle.

The bird was assessed and taken to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment.

If you find an injured eagle, call FWC at 888-404-FWCC (3922) to report it.

