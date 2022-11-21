ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgxa.tv

Macon community ways in on crime redemption strategy

Macon, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wade White owns Razorline Barbershop in Macon on Montpelier Ave. and he said closing or reducing hours for food and vice marts due to crime isn't the answer. "What I feel like that did was, it took a lot of the groceries we needed," White said...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving

MACON, Ga. -- Thanksgiving morning, three people are dead after a crash on I-75 south near Bass Road. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when they and the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into each other.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
JASPER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

House fire displaces Byron family

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Board of Elections votes to approve Saturday voting

After a short back and forth in the courts, counties across Georgia have to okay to add a day of Saturday voting to their early voting calendar ahead of a highly contested run-off election. "The state has put the burden on the local Board of Elections." A burden that the...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Victims, person of interest identified in North Macon shooting

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday morning. 26-year-old Tylir Kendall is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that left 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister,...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Arrest made in aggravated assault and auto entry incident

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bibb deputies asking for help solving Thanksgiving Circle K robbery

MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a Thanksgiving day robbery. According to a release, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. A masked man entered the...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Three teenagers charged with murder of Cochran man

COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three teenagers are behind bars and charged with murder after a Cochran man was shot and killed on Halloween weekend. According to the GBI, a 17-year-old from Macon and 19-year-old Taquez Moore of Warner Robins were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention acts.
COCHRAN, GA
wgxa.tv

A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta

SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
SPARTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy