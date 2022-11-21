Read full article on original website
Macon community ways in on crime redemption strategy
Macon, Ga. (WGXA) -- Wade White owns Razorline Barbershop in Macon on Montpelier Ave. and he said closing or reducing hours for food and vice marts due to crime isn't the answer. "What I feel like that did was, it took a lot of the groceries we needed," White said...
DUI crash kills three people on I-75 in Macon on Thanksgiving
MACON, Ga. -- Thanksgiving morning, three people are dead after a crash on I-75 south near Bass Road. According to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones, the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe was driving north in the southbound lanes of the interstate when they and the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into each other.
Local house fire on Thanksgiving eve leads to fire chief's holiday prevention tips
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) - Thankfully, a middle Georgia family of six safely made it out of their burning home today but it did displace them from their home this thanksgiving. that's the Houston County fire chief's main message. He just wants everyone to be safe, because fires typically happen more...
Propane grill explodes, injuring three and killing one in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is dead and three others have been injured due to a propane explosion at a fundraiser event in Warner Robins. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police, Firefighters, and EMS responded to a call on Tabor Drive in reference to an explosion just before 11:30 on Friday morning.
Houston County Deputies looking for information on missing, wanted woman
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A woman wanted on two outstanding warrants has been reported missing in Houston County. According to Houston County Deputies, 32-year-old Chelsea Metz was last seen by her family on November 3rd in Houston County and is believed to now be in the Metro Atlanta area.
Shooting and wreck at Pendleton Homes in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A shooting and car wreck have both taken place at Pendleton Homes and investigators are unsure if they are connected. According to Sergeant Linda Howard with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, they received a call just after 4:00 on Wednesday afternoon about a wreck on Houston Avenue.
Gofundme set up for victim from a Warner Robins propane explosion
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- Loved ones and friends of the survivors of a deadly propane tank explosion in warner robins are working to provide them with needed help. According to incident reports, Warner Robins officers responded to a report of a propane explosion that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.
Decatur man dies in crash in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Dekalb County man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 212 in Jasper County. According to an incident report from Georgia State Patrol, 41-year-old Lanza Smith of Decatur was traveling westbound on GA 212 and lost control of his vehicle in a curve, crossing the center line and leaving the roadway.
House fire displaces Byron family
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews battled a fire on Amelia Drive that left four adults and two kids without a home. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, the call came in at 9:56 on Wednesday morning and crews arrived on scene just eight minutes later and contained the fire to an upstairs room.
Macon-Bibb Board of Elections votes to approve Saturday voting
After a short back and forth in the courts, counties across Georgia have to okay to add a day of Saturday voting to their early voting calendar ahead of a highly contested run-off election. "The state has put the burden on the local Board of Elections." A burden that the...
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose request the commission had...
Victims, person of interest identified in North Macon shooting
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A person of interest has been identified and is wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting that happened at the Manchester at Wesleyan Apartments on Tuesday morning. 26-year-old Tylir Kendall is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting that left 24-year-old Kenderius Fort and his sister,...
Arrest made in aggravated assault and auto entry incident
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- An arrest has been made for four male juveniles who broke into a vehicle at Walmart on November 21, 2022. Georgia State Troopers heard the description of the suspects and saw the four males running from the area. State Troopers chased down the males who were then taken into custody by Bibb County Sheriff's Deputies.
One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
Bibb deputies asking for help solving Thanksgiving Circle K robbery
MACON, Ga. -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect in a Thanksgiving day robbery. According to a release, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Circle K on Vineville Avenue around 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. A masked man entered the...
'It's a miracle': Siblings welcome cousins born on the same day, at the same hospital
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a story right out of a holiday movie. "You can't make this stuff up," exclaimed dad, Caleb Linville. One day before Thanksgiving, brother, Caleb Linville, and sister, Kinsley Thomas, know what they're thankful for. "There's no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace....
Three teenagers charged with murder of Cochran man
COCHRAN, Ga. (WGXA) -- Three teenagers are behind bars and charged with murder after a Cochran man was shot and killed on Halloween weekend. According to the GBI, a 17-year-old from Macon and 19-year-old Taquez Moore of Warner Robins were arrested and charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and violation of street gang terrorism and prevention acts.
A suspect was arrested in death of man in Sparta
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA)- A 20 year old man was arrested in the shooting death of a 39 year old man. Authorities say they arrested Treyvion Crayton in relation to the death of Robert May III. Officials have released about the shooting so far:. Saturday a call came in to the...
Houston County Sheriff's Office looking for man missing for over a year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Houston County Sheriff's Office is turning to the community for help finding a man who hasn't been seen since August 3, 2021. 37-year-old Dustin Wallace was last seen near General Courtney Hodges Boulevard in Perry. He has brown hair, blue eyes, weighs about 170...
