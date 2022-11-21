Read full article on original website
11-26-22 fdl man arrested following hit and run crashes, high speed chase
A Fond du Lac man is in custody following several hit and run crashes and a high speed chase in the city of Fond du Lac. The incident started about 9pm Friday when an SUV rammed a parked vehicle in a parking lot on East Johnson Street, backed into a vehicle at the intersection of West Scott Street and Lakeshore Drive and later struck a parked vehicle on Doty Street. Shortly after Fond du Lac police officers pulled over the suspect vehicle at the intersection of North Main and McWilliams Street, the vehicle sped away. The pursuit reached speeds of approximately 50 MPH traveling through areas in the central portions of the city, ending when the vehicle struck a Sheriff’s squad car at the intersection at South Park Avenue and East Second Street. A 57 year old Fond du Lac man was arrested at gunpoint. He faces charges of Reckless Driving, Knowingly Fleeing an Officer, Threats to a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting an Officer, Operating while Intoxicated 2nd Offense, and Felony Bail Jumping.
11-26-22 fatal traffic crash-dodge county
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent fatal traffic crash over the weekend. Shortly before 10am Saturday the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a subject found dead in a vehicle on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun. An initial investigation showed that a car was traveling north on Shamrock Road and left the roadway, striking the ditch and a culvert. Assisting at the scene were Lifestar EMS, Waupun Fire Department, Waupun Police Department, Dodge County Crash Investigation Team, and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.
11-24-22 green lake county hunting fatality victim identified
An area organization accepting donations on behalf of the family has identified the name of the child who was killed in a hunting accident on Sunday, November 20. Unimaginable Hope says 11-year-old Easton Thom was the victim of the hunting accident in Green Lake County. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a 41-year-old man attempted to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle when the firearm discharged, striking Thom in the chest. Officials say the boy was flown by helicopter to a hospital, where he died. Thom’s death was one of six incidents across the state of Wisconsin on opening weekend, double the number of opening weekend incidents in 2021.
11-26-22 fdl school board cancels meeting
The Fond du Lac School Board has cancelled it’s meeting scheduled for Monday. The meeting was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items. The next Fond du Lac School Board meeting will be Monday December 12.
