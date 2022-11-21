ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Gun shop owners face brisk sales amid questions about Oregon’s gun control law

By Ben Botkin, Oregon Capital Chronicle
philomathnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
ijpr.org

Officials face tight timeline for Oregon’s new firearm permit rules

Some gun rights advocates worry that if a permit mandate takes effect before a process is in place to acquire those permits, it could halt gun sales in Oregon. “Net effect is they’re going to shut down all gun stores and basically no one is going to be able to buy a firearm, which is totally in violation of Second Amendment rights,” Second Amendment Foundation Executive Vice President Alan Gottlieb said in an interview.
OREGON STATE
police1.com

Group files emergency motion to stop Oregon’s gun control Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Firearms Federation, along with the Sherman County sheriff and a Keizer gun store owner, late Wednesday night filed an emergency motion seeking to bar Oregon’s gun control Measure 114 from taking effect Dec. 8. On Thursday morning, U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut...
OREGON STATE
The Newberg Graphic

Sheriff says county doesn't have the manpower to enforce gun measure

Deputies will have the discretion whether to cite individuals violating the M114 ban on high-capacity magazinesYamhill County's Tim Svenson has joined a growing list of sheriffs across the state decrying the passage of the citizen-led gun control referendum, Measure 114, in the November general election. But his disagreement with one of the primary tenets of the measure is slightly different than those sheriffs vowing not to enforce the controversial measure at all. "It is not a matter of enforcement, it is a matter of capacity," he said in an email. "I do not have enough staff in my office to...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Murdock: Kotek faces a rural uphill battle

UMATILLA COUNTY – Oregon Governor-Elect Tina Kotek says she plans to represent all of the state, not just her home base of Portland or the heavily-populated I-5 corridor. Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock says he will wait and watch with interest. “I think she has an uphill battle from...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Timber Harvesting Economics Are Described in a New Oregon Report

Timber Harvesting: Timber Harvesting is an important source of income. Northwest Oregon saw another year of declining timber harvests in 2019. The 2019 harvest was 11% lower than in 2018, and 15% lower than in 2017. Overall, 2019’s crop was around 9% smaller than the preceding decade’s average. In 2019, there were roughly 20 fewer people employed in the timber business than there were at the same time a decade ago.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Skull found in backpack along I-5 in Oregon, OSP says

An Oregon Department of Corrections cleanup crew found a backpack that contained a human skull along Interstate 5 Monday, Oregon State Police announced. The backpack was found near milepost 260 in Keizer. OSP said the skull is likely a female in her late 30s to 40s, but it had no...
KEIZER, OR
focushillsboro.com

Lack Of Public Defenders In Oregon Causes Dismissal Of Over 300 Cases

Dismissal Of Over 300 Cases: Oregon’s district attorneys have raised the alarm once again about the state’s severe lack of publicly funded lawyers for indigent defendants. More than 700 people in need of legal representation across the state do not have access to one due to a shortage of public defenders.
OREGON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

OACP issues statement of Ballot Measure 114

KEIZER – During the 2022 General Elections, Ballot Measure 114 was approved by a majority of Oregon voters and the measure is scheduled to take effect on December 8th of this year. The. Oregon Association Chiefs of Police (OACP) is receiving numerous inquiries about how and. when the measure...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy