James Canupp
5d ago
I am 58 years old but can still remember a time when officers in the SCHP we're untouchable and in a complimentary way. Troopers were unbiased, set the example for how a lawman should act, and never disgraced the uniform. So many of them in the last 25 years have disgraced the uniform that it's a shame.
Jason M
4d ago
Am I loosing my mind. this was 11 years ago almost 12. do not get it mistaken, yes the man broke the law. This sounds like they are try to take his pension, does that sound right. how are you investigating Petty larceny from 12 years ago? just asking
Gary Hardee
5d ago
I'm a retired police officer, I never felt like I was above the law!!!!
