Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Detectives investigating homicide near south Charlotte hotel, police say

Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Teen in jail for DWI injures two detention officers

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Morganton teen in jail for a DWI charge also assaulted two officers on Nov. 13. Wilbert Jonathan Miller, 18, assaulted two detention officers at the Magistrate’s Office. Miller got a 10-day jail sentence for contempt of court. BE THE FIRST TO...
MORGANTON, NC
qcnews.com

Former WBTV employee, friend remembers Myers

Former chief meteorologist Eric Thomas reflected on Jason Meyers and shared his raw emotions after Tuesday's helicopter wreck. Thomas shared a letter that Meyers wrote him after Thomas's retirement from a book.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Tamilfu shortage as flu cases on rise

Charlotte-area pharmacies are struggling to keep up with the demand for a flu drug this season. This flu season has come on strong, and the need for the medication is high.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Thursday, November 24, Morning Weather Forecast

We'll stay dry with relatively warm temperatures on Thanksgiving in the Queen City. Black Friday shoppers should pack their umbrellas as showers move in. Police dispel rumors about Idaho killings | Rush Hour. Police in Moscow, Idaho, provided an update Wednesday on the killings of four University of Idaho students,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Holiday Spirit: Gas costs less at Sheetz this week

Droves of people are lining up at a Sheetz in Troutman for $1.99 gas.
TROUTMAN, NC
qcnews.com

African-American school gets grant for restoration

The history of the Baltimore Village School in Cramerton dates back to the 1920s. Its history comes from African-Americans who worked in the area during segregation. The school recently got a grant to help restore the old building with plans for a museum in the future.
CRAMERTON, NC
qcnews.com

UNC Charlotte Esports gets national recognition

The club at UNC Charlotte is a finalist for best collegiate program in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mount Pleasant teen to lead Georgia football team on field Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A North Carolina teen will have the opportunity of a lifetime this week when he leads the Georgia Bulldogs on the playing field Saturday. National non-profit Dream On 3 is helping Mount Pleasant resident Ethan Ford’s dream to lead the team come true. Ford, who attends Mount Pleasant High School, will also talk strategy with Coach Kirby Smart and quarterback Stetson Bennett.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NC
qcnews.com

Dry & mild weather continues on Thanksgiving Day in Charlotte; rain moves in on Friday

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We are tracking another somewhat mild and warm day ahead of showers that will be moving into the region Friday. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season, we are tracking dry weather on Saturday followed by more rain just in time for the Panthers game Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting more mild weather through Wednesday until a cold front will truly knock our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of year.
CHARLOTTE, NC

