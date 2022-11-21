2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.

