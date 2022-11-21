Read full article on original website
Police: Suspect arrested, another at large in break-in of Rochelle Park home
A Rochelle Park resident called police after seeing two people in his house wearing gloves and masks.
Police: Norwalk man charged with insurance fraud
Duke Quarshie faces one count of insurance fraud.
News 12
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
Police: 2 suspects wanted after shots fired through Soundview apartment window
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects after shots were fired through the window of a Soundview apartment building on Friday.
Police: Person grazed by bullet during armed robbery in Bridgeport
Officers say it happened just before 6 p.m. Friday. They say someone tried to hold up a Chinese restaurant at Wade and Wood streets.
NYPD releases video from fatal shooting of Bridgeport author
Myron Dukes was fatally shot while in the back of a Range Rover.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery
2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
Police: Man charged for stalking, harassing teen girl
They say Christopher Green, of North Branford, faces three counts of electronic stalking and two counts of second-degree harassment.
Off-duty White Plains firefighter saves woman from car fire in Connecticut
An off-duty White Plains firefighter rescued a woman from a car fire in Brookfield, Connecticut early Saturday morning.
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Pine Bush man accused of making terroristic threat at bank in Ellenville
ELLENVILLE — A Pine Bush man was charged with making a terroristic threat after he told employees at the M&T Bank branch in the village that he was going to come back and shoot up the bank. Ellenville police said the incident began when officers went to the bank...
Mid-Hudson News Network
All 21 establishments pass Westchester County’s underage drinking initiative
WHITE PLAINS – State Police from the Somers barracks conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative throughout Westchester County. During the initiative, 21 retail establishments were checked for compliance utilizing a trooper in plainclothes and an underage operative utilizing a valid New York driver’s license. All 21 establishments were in...
Officials: Fire causes extensive damage inside Greenwood Trailer Park mobile home
The fire started inside the mobile home in Greenwood Trailer Park Thursday around 1 p.m.
26-Year-Old Driving Drunk With Child In Vehicle Crashes Into Barrier In Woodbury: Police
A father is in trouble after police said he crashed into a concrete barrier while driving drunk with his child in the car in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, Nov. 18 around 10:45 p.m., police in Orange County responded to a crashed car on Interstate 87 in Woodbury, according to New York State Police.
Amazon driver alerts family to house fire in Blauvelt
A Blauvelt family having dinner Friday night were able to escape unharmed after an Amazon driver alerted them to a fire that had broken out at their home.
Suffolk woman sues hotel after seeing Marist parent fatally shot on family weekend
According to the lawsuit, Tina Martirano was having coffee with Paul Kutz in the lobby of the Courtyard by Marriott on Oct. 2.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride
Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
Milford mom works to bring her quadriplegic son home from health care facility
A Milford woman whose son was critically injured in a car accident is in the process of bringing him home.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Peekskill shooting suspect apprehended
PEEKSKILL – A 19-year-old Peekskill man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting of another man minutes before 12 noon on Wednesday, November 9. Peekskill Police found the victim, a 31-year-old Peekskill man, lying on the sidewalk; he had sustained a gunshot...
Police: Man armed with assault rifle robbed Shelton liquor store
Police say a man armed with an assault rifle robbed a liquor store in Shelton.
