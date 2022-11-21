ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

News 12

Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie

Police are investigating two recent shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie. The first took place just after 8 a.m. Wednesday on Lent Street, according to authorities. The second was reported Thursday just before 10 a.m. on Harrison Street. Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Police Investigate Shooting/Robbery

2022-11-25@5:40PMish–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at the Chinese Restaurant at Wade and Wood Street. A gunshot was fired hitting a worker of the restaurant fortunately grazing him on the side of his face. He refused medical treatment. A secondary crime scene was found on Honeyspot Road with heavy police presence from both Stratford and Bridgeport. They were investigating a car and a K-9 was brought to the scene but apparently, they did not turn up anything at this time.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Peekskill shooting suspect apprehended

PEEKSKILL – A 19-year-old Peekskill man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses in connection with the shooting of another man minutes before 12 noon on Wednesday, November 9. Peekskill Police found the victim, a 31-year-old Peekskill man, lying on the sidewalk; he had sustained a gunshot...
PEEKSKILL, NY

