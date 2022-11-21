Read full article on original website
Related
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Andre Iguodala and Klay Thompson reportedly lost millions in salary due to the crypto crash
The recent crypto crash has affected countless users, and NBA stars seem to be among them.
Kendall Jenner, NBA Star Have Reportedly Broke Up
One of the most notable NBA couples has broken up. Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and mega-celebrity Kendall Jenner have reportedly called it quits. TMZ Sports reported that Booker and Jenner have broke up over their busy schedules. "Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are dunzo -- the model and NBA...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jalen Rose Rips Larsa Pippen For Dating Marcus Jordan
Jalen Rose had an interesting take on the Larsa Pippen-Marcus Jordan relationship. Jalen Rose is someone who is paid to comment on numerous happenings around the NBA. Furthermore, he is a former player. With this kind of experience, Rose is able to speak on things that a lot of other people can’t. Consequently, he also has an opinion on the personal lives of those connected with the league.
Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia being stalked by man who has threatened to buy AK-47 and wants to make ‘Kobe-like child’
Natalia Bryant, daughter of Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, is currently dealing with a terrifying situation. According to TMZ, the 19-year-old has been dealing with a stalker that has a criminal history involving guns. The younger Bryant went to court on Monday to file a restraining order against 32-year-old...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Kobe Bryant Family Requested Upcoming Shaquille O’Neal Show Cut Back On Kobe Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal has a new four-part career-spanning documentary series, appropriately titled "Shaq," set to debut on HBO this Wednesday, November 23. As part of the rollout for the show, director Robert Alexander spoke with Rich Eisen on his YouTube/Peacock/NBC Sports program "The Rich Eisen Show." Alexander...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
fadeawayworld.net
Charles Barkley Said Michael Jordan Surrounded Himself With People Who Were Not Honest With Him
The modern NBA has its rivalries, players that don't like each other and often clash on the court. But the 90s was a different time and the rivalries were a lot more intense. Just ask Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas, who are going at each other even now in 2022. So it was always a wonderful thing for fans to point out that two of the greatest from that era, Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley, were good friends.
Steve Kerr Explains Why Stephen Curry And Others Were Benched In Ugly Loss To The Pelicans
Steve Kerr has explained why he benched Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green in ugly 45-point loss to the Pelicans.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Richard Jefferson gives his thoughts about Giannis Antetokounmpo's recent incident in Philadelphia
Former NBA Champ Richard Jefferson shares his thoughts on Giannis Antetokounmpo's antics after the loss to the 76ers
Sports World Is Heartbroken Over Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal opened up about a major regret he has regarding his relationship with late former teammate Kobe Bryant. O'Neal and Bryant had a complicated relationship over the years, but the big man said in this week's edition of PEOPLE Magazine that he wishes he had stayed in touch with Bryant more in the time leading up to his tragic death in January 2020.
Charles Barkley Says John Salley, Dennis Rodman, And Rick Mahorn Don't Know How To Fight
Charles Barkley roasted Rick Mahorn, Dennis Rodman, and John Salley while discussing Patrick Beverley's push on Deandre Ayton.
“He called me the Kardashian of basketball” — why LaVar Ball once called Steve Kerr the Milli Vanilli of basketball
LaVar Ball has had many public battles since his sons got in the league but nothing's going to top his rift with Steve Kerr in 2020.
MySanAntonio
Black Hebrew Israelites Backing Kyrie Irving Get Support From Jaylen Brown
Winners of nine in a row with the NBA’s best record at 13-3, the Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in pro basketball in the early portion of this season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of budding superstar Jaylen Brown. Brown,...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' win over San Antonio. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Win Over the Spurs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game
Steph Curry is not on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors.
Yardbarker
Kyrie Irving: "I Would Like To Be On A Platform Where I Could Openly Share How I Feel Without Being Harshly Criticized"
Kyrie Irving finally returned to the NBA court for the Brooklyn Nets during their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving didn't have a starring performance as he worked off the rust from his 8-game suspension after being criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter. Irving's suspension was widely publicized...
Comments / 0