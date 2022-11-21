ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Dickerson Park Zoo will feed Thanksgiving meals to bears

By Tony Nguyen
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d5Vwy_0jJ6cByd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Before its hibernation time, Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears will celebrate Thanksgiving with a bear-friendly buffet that will be streamed online for viewers to see.

Try not to cry! Tear-jerking moment momma chimpanzee reunited with baby

Black bears Yona and Lil’ Bear will be treated with Thanksgiving-themed treats, pumpkins and other goodies on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. as a part of the zoo’s fourth annual Beary Happy Thanksgiving.

The event will be live-streamed on their Facebook page. In-person guests at the zoo can watch from a viewing window.

“Stuffing yourself and taking a nap are favorite traditions for many on Thanksgiving,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “Since the boys will be settling down for winter soon, Thanksgiving is a great holiday to treat them before they take a long snooze.”

According to the zoo, Yona and Lil’ Bear do not go into full hibernation but will enter a state of decreased physiological activity called torpor.

Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield shoppers search for deals on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With inflation on their minds, many people across the Ozarks went on the hunt on Black Friday for the best deals. “We probably had 70 customers waiting in line this morning at five,” said Eric Moss with Springfield Academy Sports and Outdoors. Shoppers Jamie and Ashley Baker were among those who decided […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state.  The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month.  However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy.  Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

2 Recent Cases of Bird Flu Found in Missouri Backyard Chickens

The highly-contagious bird flu has been discovered in backyard chickens in two different Missouri counties recently according to the Missouri Department of Agriculture. The bulletin shared by the Missouri Department of Agriculture says this outbreak of the Avian Influenza (aka bird flu) has been found in Webster County, Missouri on November 22, 2022 and in Jackson County, Missouri on October 18, 2022.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Veteran Stand Down helps homeless veterans ahead of the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Homeless and at-risk veterans across the Ozarks should be heading into Thanksgiving equipped with more resources. Multiple community organizations hosted a Veteran Stand Down event Wednesday to offer help. The one-day event, held at the VFW Post 3404, offered veterans hygiene supplies, food and cold weather clothing items and, at a minimum, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Domestic situation calls expect to increase on Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving brings an increased workload for those at Springfield-Greene County 911. “Any time you have groups of people gathering, you’ll see domestic disturbance calls start to increase.” Kris Inman said. “Any time you have a large number of people who are together, you will often see this type of call increase. This […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It

Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
PURDY, MO
KOLR10 News

Four dead after Thanksgiving night crash on I-44

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Four Greene County adults are dead and a child is injured today after a multi-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving night on I-44. The crash at about 9:50 p.m. near the intersection with West Chestnut Expressway occurred when an eastbound Ram 1500 pickup truck struck the rear of an eastbound SUV and then crossed […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County confirmed

Federal officials have confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza in a chicken flock in Webster County. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic influenza in the chicken layer flock. Samples were delivered to the N-V-S-L in Iowa for testing after a sudden increase in mortality in the flock. H-P-A-I is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. Missouri Department of Agriculture veterinary officials have quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property have been destroyed. Missouri saw 10 positive H-P-A-I cases earlier in 2022, six commercial farms, and four backyard flocks, impacting nearly 435-thousand birds. There were nearly 9-thousand laying hens destroyed in this most recent case. M-D-A Animal Health Division employees are working with federal partners on additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock. All poultry producers are encouraged to tighten their biosecurity practices around the farm. Producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian, or the state veterinarian’s office at the Missouri Department of Agriculture at 573-751-3377.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Wolves football: hottest show on the strip

REEDS SPRING, Mo–A pack of wolves gathered Thursday for Thanksgiving. For Reeds Spring, it was part of game week that will culminate Saturday in the Missouri Class 3 state semifinals. The Wolves will host Sullivan. Behind coach Andy McFarland, Reeds Spring is looking to make history. Andy McFarland doesn’t own a theater on the strip. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy