Dickerson Park Zoo will feed Thanksgiving meals to bears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Before its hibernation time, Dickerson Park Zoo’s black bears will celebrate Thanksgiving with a bear-friendly buffet that will be streamed online for viewers to see.Try not to cry! Tear-jerking moment momma chimpanzee reunited with baby
Black bears Yona and Lil’ Bear will be treated with Thanksgiving-themed treats, pumpkins and other goodies on Wednesday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. as a part of the zoo’s fourth annual Beary Happy Thanksgiving.
The event will be live-streamed on their Facebook page. In-person guests at the zoo can watch from a viewing window.
“Stuffing yourself and taking a nap are favorite traditions for many on Thanksgiving,” said zoo spokeswoman Joey Powell. “Since the boys will be settling down for winter soon, Thanksgiving is a great holiday to treat them before they take a long snooze.”
According to the zoo, Yona and Lil’ Bear do not go into full hibernation but will enter a state of decreased physiological activity called torpor.
Dickerson Park Zoo is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., but will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0