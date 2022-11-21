ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results

By Zach Schonfeld
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PgJA_0jJ6c27L00

Two rural Arizona counties have voted to delay certifying their ballot canvasses as some in the GOP claim voters were disenfranchised.

Cochise County, a Republican-leaning area in the state’s southeastern corner, delayed its certification on Friday after three conspiracy theorists claimed the county’s vote-counting machines were not properly certified.

The three men convinced Cochise’s two Republican supervisors to delay certifying the results until a Nov. 28 deadline in a 2-1 vote.

Arizona Elections Director Kori Lorick refuted the allegations at Friday’s meeting, detailing that although the labs used to test voting machines did not receive updated certification ahead of the midterms, the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission had confirmed they were in compliance. Lorick called it an “administrative error.”

“The equipment used in Cochise County is properly certified under both federal and state laws and requirements. The claims that the SLI testing labs were not properly accredited are false,” Lorick said.

She went on to note that the men who spoke at Friday’s meeting had filed similar claims in court, but the Arizona Supreme Court rejected their arguments.

Cochise County’s two Republican supervisors had also filed a lawsuit against the county’s elections director seeking a hand count of ballots cast on Election Day, but they filed to withdraw the suit on Wednesday.

In Mohave County, which is located in Arizona’s northwestern corner, the five Republicans who comprise the Board of Supervisors delayed their certification of the county canvass in a split vote on Monday.

“Did you hear me say many, many, many, many times that there’s never a perfect election? Never will be,” Allen Tempert, the county’s elections director, told supervisors. “Just the way — it’s just the nature of the beast, just the way things go on. … But this was a very, very, very successful election.”

The supervisors who voted for the delay praised Tempert’s handling of the election, instead framing the decision as a political statement of solidarity after some in the GOP raised concerns about voting in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous jurisdiction, which includes Phoenix.

Supervisor Hildy Angius (R) said the board had been asked to not certify the election along with multiple other counties in the state, signaling that Mohave will instead certify the results the day of the county’s deadline next week.

“I don’t think it’s fair that we have to pay the price, that we have to go through this angst every election because of what goes on down there,” Angius said at the meeting. “So whatever happens with this vote right now, I want everyone to know it has nothing to do with Mohave County, because you guys did an awesome job.”

Supervisor Jean Bishop (R) called the move “kind of ludicrous” at the meeting.

“We’re not Maricopa County, we’re Mohave County,” Bishop said. “Our vote is solid, our canvass is gonna be solid. Whether or not it’s today or Monday, it’s gonna be the same. We’re good.”

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake has railed against election officials in Maricopa County, claiming without evidence that “many voters” were deprived of their right to vote, in part because of printer malfunctions in some of the county’s vote centers.

Katie Hobbs (D), Arizona’s current secretary of state, was declared the winner of the governor’s race last week.

The county’s top elections officials have acknowledged that 70 of the county’s 223 voting centers experienced the printing issue but deny that any citizen was denied an opportunity to vote.

Election officials say voters could wait in line until the issue was fixed, cast a ballot at another vote center or deposit their original ballot in a separate, secure box that was sent to the county’s central facility for tabulation.

Arizona’s attorney general has demanded the county further address the concerns about the elections.

Lake has posted a series of videos on her Twitter account of voters detailing their experiences on Election Day, although many did not claim in the videos that they were denied an opportunity to vote.

Voters in multiple videos said they placed their ballots in the separate box, claiming without evidence that the ballots weren’t counted.

In another video, a voter said they arrived at a vote center at 7 p.m. and were not allowed to join the line despite others standing there already. Under Arizona law, voters must join the line by 7 p.m. to cast a ballot.

Beyond the gubernatorial race, Arizona’s attorney general contest remains too close to call, with more than 2.5 million votes counted but just 510 votes separating the two candidates. The close margin is likely to trigger an automatic recount under state law following certification.

Comments / 22

Missouri Fire
5d ago

The law is the law. The law requires certification and requires that certification be filed properly. I am not a conspiracy theorist. I believe in the rule of law. We have laws to assure that we don’t have to trust the words of people who didn’t do what they were required to do.

Reply
7
Gail Delio
5d ago

It's amazing that the secretary of state that approves the election, who is running for governor, and who conveniently has won, is saying there has been absolutely no corruption. This is a HUGE conflict of interest, and yet, she was allowed to stay in her present position, and she won. Nope, there is absolutely no corruption. She voted herself in knowing she had a conflict and still efused to step down. Humm. Nope, absolutely no corruption. ya right. just saying.

Reply
9
Trump has Diaper Rash
4d ago

it's still going to be the same results in the final certification. the county is a republican county 🤣🤣😂😂...what a joke

Reply
6
Related
arizonasuntimes.com

WarRoom Battleground: Michael Patrick Leahy on DDoS Attack and Whether Maricopa County Will Certify Elections

Host Stephen K. Bannon welcomed The Star News Network’s CEO and Editor-in-Chief of The Arizona Sun-Times, Michael Patrick Leahy, on Friday morning’s War Room: Battleground to talk about the DDoS attack at The Sun Times late Wednesday evening and to give his predictions on whether or not Maricopa County will certify their elections.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two Arizona counties throwing 2022 election process into doubt

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Both Cochise and Mojave counties, both Republican strongholds, have thrown the Arizona election process in doubt. Neither county has certified the 2022 general election results charging there were irregularities in Maricopa County. “I believe this election was conducted within the legal requirements of all...
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
Arizona Mirror

Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’

Amid a GOP campaign to pressure county supervisors across Arizona not to certify their elections, two counties have postponed their vote until the eleventh hour, raising questions about what happens if they fail to meet their deadline to finalize results. There’s a simple answer, according to election attorneys in the state: If counties do not […] The post Arizona counties will be forced to certify election despite ‘political theater’ appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
azmirror.com

Big increase in write-ins for governor’s race in Arizona midterm

The midterm election in Arizona garnered a high voter turnout of around 63% and led to some of the tightest races in Arizona history, but how exactly did Arizonans’ choices or lack thereof, compare to previous elections?. One area that saw some increases was the number of write-in votes...
ARIZONA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Bashes Arizona Governor After He Congratulates Katie Hobbs on Victory

A top Arizona Republican has lashed out at current Governor Doug Ducey, after he congratulated governor-elect Katie Hobbs on her victory, according to Mediaite. Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward attacked Governor Doug Ducey, after he welcomed governor-elect Katie Hobbs, promising to aid in the transition to her entrance to the office. Hobbs has been declared the winner of the Arizona gubernatorial race, however, her opponent, Kari Lake, has yet to concede.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona senator wants Maricopa County election documents and records

PHOENIX -- The head of the Arizona Senate Government Committee is demanding that Maricopa County officials produce a laundry list of documents and records regarding the just completed general election. And Kelly Townsend wants them by Monday morning. Some of the information the Apache Junction Republican wants delivered to the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kawc.org

Loser in Arizona attorney general race asking judge to block certification of Kris Mayes as winner

PHOENIX -- The apparently losing candidate for Arizona attorney general is asking a judge to block the secretary of state from declaring Kris Mayes the winner. Legal papers filed Tuesday in Maricopa County Superior Court by Republican Abe Hamadeh claim there were a series of mistakes and illegal actions in the general election that resulted in some people's votes not being counted and others miscounted.
ARIZONA STATE
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma voters could decide on abortion access under proposed ballot initiative

Oklahomans could get the opportunity to vote for abortion access in the state. A ballot initiative is in the works, and it crossed an important threshold this week. Organizers filed the paperwork for the initiative late last month. State Question 828, if it ends up on the ballot, would amend the state’s constitution to create new protections for pregnant residents and the people who provide their care. Among other things, it would protect Oklahomans’ right to an abortion up to fetal viability, and afterward if a medical practitioner deems it necessary.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward Sends Letter to Maricopa County Demanding Answers to Election Shortcomings

Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward sent a letter to Maricopa County Tuesday demanding answers to several issues and shortcomings seen on Election Day. “Given the systemic election failures experienced by voters in Maricopa County on Election Day, it is of paramount that a full accounting of every reconciled ballot and checked-in voter be done to assure the public that every vote was properly counted,” wrote Ward.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

We should not keep farms from expanding￼

Rebuttal to the Arizona Department of Water Resources, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the City of Kingman and those that support the illegal Hualapai Basin Irrigation Non-Expansion area. Let me remind you that State Statutes, Codes and Regulations are not Law but color of Law. Only congress can pass...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
The Hill

Arizona GOP AG candidate, RNC file lawsuit over 2022 election

The GOP nominee for attorney general in Arizona and the Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that mismanagement by elections officials may have influenced the results of the race. The Arizona attorney general’s race was set to go to a recount after Democrat Kris Mayes led Republican...
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bridges linking BHC, Laughlin remain unnamed￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Bullhead City Manager Toby Cotter is frustrated that he can’t generate interest in naming two bridges that will link Bullhead City in Arizona with Laughlin on the Nevada side of the Colorado River. Many have long called the first bridge funded by town founder Don Laughlin “The Laughlin Bridge”, but Cotter said the structure bears only a number and has never been formally named by the government.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
The Hill

The Hill

784K+
Followers
89K+
Post
560M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy