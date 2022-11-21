ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Madison LeCroy Doesn't 'Regret' Not Inviting Her 'Southern Charm' Costars To Her Wedding: 'I Was Very Happy'

By Jaclyn Roth
 2 days ago
Over the weekend, Madison LeCroy and Brett Randle tied the knot in Mexico in front of nearly 40 of their closest friends and family. Though the reality star's Southern Charm costars weren't in attendance, she believes it was the right call.

"I have zero regrets when it comes to that because you already have this pressure and you're nervous as is. I couldn't imagine having other people there that had opinions and maybe not the best intentions," the 32-year-old, who will stream her wedding vlog on Amazon Live on Tuesday, November 22, at 2 p.m. EST, tells OK! . "To just have the people there that we wanted meant the world to me. I was very happy I stood my ground on that."

The blonde babe's son, Hudson , also had the time of his life, as he was rocking out all night long . "As soon as the band came out, there was Hudson!" the Bravo star recalls. "Thank goodness he was there because if he hadn't been, everyone would have stood around. It was adorable to see how happy he was for me. He did great!"

LeCroy and Randle met in April 2021 while they were both on trips with their friends in Arizona, but the latter typically stays out of the spotlight and isn't interested in being on the Bravo show — for now.

"I'm working on it, but he was not interested last year ," she says. "I think the more he saw how last season panned out for me, he was like, 'OK, it didn't seem that bad.' But little does he know I took B-roll for that. I think if I get a little more involved, he might be like, 'Whoa!' But you know, he's my sounding board, and if he does make an appearance on the show, he won't be involved in any of the drama."

MADISON LECROY SPILLS ON THE UPCOMING SEASON OF 'SOUTHERN CHARM,' ENGAGEMENT DETAILS & ADVICE FROM PATRICIA ALTSCHUL

LeCroy loves being on the show, so she has no plans to not participate going forward. "I always end up having a good time ," she shares. "I love Patricia Altschul . Our dynamic is very interesting, but I love filming with her. My family is always going to come first, so if that was ever an issue and I needed to step back, I would."

In the meantime, the duo are enjoying being newlyweds . "We work because we are complete opposites," LeCroy notes. "He's calm. He has this peace about him, and I know I am a little more intense. He balances that out for me. Anytime I'm with him, I feel safe. I don't feel like I have to worry about anything. In previous situations I've been in, I've always had to be like everything is up to me. So to have a man that's completely in charge, I am like, 'Whatever you say! I'm going with you.' It's fantastic."

LeCroy didn't reveal many details about where she and Randle are heading on their honeymoon , but she says they will visit a few places. "It's going to take us a whole day to get there. I will drop hint throughout the next couple of weeks," she states.

Despite just tying the knot, it sounds like Hudson is ready for the two to expand their family. "The first thing Hudson said was, 'Now that you're married you can have a baby!' I was like, 'Yeah, OK.' I think he thinks that tomorrow we'll have a baby," she quips. "We've talked about it. We are definitely going to enjoy this phase."

Now, the South Carolina native is excited for her fans to see the details of her wedding via Amazon Live. "To be able to be on such a high platform and be able to talk to fans on here and have these conversations and almost build a friendship with people is so cool," she gushes. "I'm sitting here expressing knowledge on hair and makeup and fashion and all these things I love. I feel like I'm sitting here talking to a group of friends. It's the best way for me to be able to express something this special to me."

Watch LeCroy's wedding vlog on Amazon Live on Tuesday, November 22, at 2:00 pm EST.

