UPMATTERS
Pedestrian killed in hit and run crash in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – A 31-year-old Marquette man is dead after police say he was struck by a vehicle in Ishpeming on Wednesday night. According to the Ishpeming Police Department, officers were dispatched to 440 Ready Street at 7:14 p.m. on Wednesday following a report of a person being hit by a vehicle. The road is also known as BR 28 or County Rd.
1 Man dead after hit and run in Ishpeming
54-Year-Old Man Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Marquette (Marquette, MI)
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies reported a two-vehicle crash on Friday. The accident occurred on County Road 550 near Wetmore Landing at around 1 p.m. According to the deputies, a southbound vehicle driven by the victim struck a pickup truck driven by a 21-year-old man who had lost control. The corner of the road was slippery and caused the read of the pickup to cross the center line.
Two injured in single vehicle accident in Marquette County
(Marquette County, MI) - Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Marquette County Monday evening. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:30pm on County Road 510 near Oakridge Drive. An SUV was traveling north on County Road 510 when it crossed the centerline and slid into the ditch. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a stand of trees before sliding back onto the road in the southbound lane. Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and reported chest pains. The driver and a passenger were treated by UP Health Systems EMS and sought their own treatment.
Sheriff’s Department, Remies Bar urge holiday drinking safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The day before Thanksgiving is a popular night to go out. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and Remies Bar said it’s their main goal is to make sure everyone makes it home after a fun night. Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said it starts with drinking responsibly.
Missing man found dead in Lake Superior after deputies notice damaged guardrail
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A 35-year-old Michigan man was found dead in 11 feet of water Thursday, Nov. 17, after he had been reported missing earlier in the week, police said. At 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, deputies from the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a missing person complaint, according to a news release. The L’Anse man hadn’t reported to work that day and was last seen early Monday morning.
NMU Police Department alerts community to possible impairing substances
(Marquette, MI) - The NMU Police Department says it has been made aware of the possibility of impairing substances being added to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages at student attended gatherings. The department sent out a warning this afternoon. The warning cautions attendees to not accept a drink from someone else...
Upper Peninsula man charged with soliciting undercover cop posing as underage girl online
An undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula has lead to the arrest of a man for contacting an officer, who was posing online as an underage girl, for sex.
U.P. man charged in undercover human trafficking sting
William Michale Brunk, 26, has been charged after an undercover human trafficking sting allegedly caught him trying to have sex with an undercover officer posing as an underage girl.
97-year-old Dickinson County WWII veteran shares experience of surviving German prison camp in 1945
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - 78 years ago, this December, the Battle of the Bulge was a pivotal turning point in World War II on the German front. John Moddie was a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was drafted at the age of 18 and operated a 105mm Howitzer gun. In December 1944, he was on the front lines of one of the coldest battles of the war, the Battle of the Bulge.
Dickinson County realtor wins Michigan Realtors ‘Neighbor of the Year’ award
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County realtor was recognized across Michigan for her involvement in her community. Kim Harder Webb of Leed’s Real Estate in Iron Mountain was awarded the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Michigan Realtors in 2022. She’s the first U.P. realtor to...
Four Michigan Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
11-23-22: Negaunee Miners prepare for state championship in Detroit
Negaunee Miners final day before state championship matchup. Finlandia's Kalli Chynoweth knocks down a three-pointer in the second quarter. North Central wins three state championships in a row, Negaunee headed to Ford Field. High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit. Updated:...
Ishpeming Christmas parade kicks off holiday season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming kicked off its Christmas season Friday night with its annual Christmas parade. The streets were lined with onlookers Friday night as the annual Christmas parade made its way through downtown Ishpeming. Floats, fire trucks, and Santa Claus made up the parade, which ran from the...
New Digs for the Wildcats • Big Game Today!
More changes are coming to a campus that seems to be in constant change. Over the past few years they’ve added new dorms, new classroom buildings, a new university center, and a new vocational building. It’s nice to see what I assume is mostly state money coming to Marquette, but at the same time, it’s fair to wonder how all this development affects tuition rates. Maybe a lot. Maybe not at all.
