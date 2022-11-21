(Marquette County, MI) - Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident in Marquette County Monday evening. Sheriff’s Deputies say the accident happened at about 7:30pm on County Road 510 near Oakridge Drive. An SUV was traveling north on County Road 510 when it crossed the centerline and slid into the ditch. The vehicle struck a mailbox and a stand of trees before sliding back onto the road in the southbound lane. Deputies say the driver was pinned in the vehicle and reported chest pains. The driver and a passenger were treated by UP Health Systems EMS and sought their own treatment.

