Black Friday to set off another record year, but more shoppers are spending fewer dollars in inflation year
DALLAS — Most major retailers in North Texas opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving. It resulted large swaths of empty parking lots. Some retailers, like Best Buy, had barricades staged out front in anticipation of early Black Friday shoppers. Best Buy is scheduled to open its doors at 5 a.m.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
WFAA
Sunshine returns and a brief warm up commences.
For the first time all year, DFW's annual rainfall is above normal. We've finally dug ourselves out of a deficit we've had since September 2021. The second half of the weekend looks great! Skies will begin to clear overnight and temperatures fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s. It's...
This Dallas-Fort Worth singer is giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on a singer who grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Selena Gomez is famous for her singing and acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
TCU punter Jordy Sandy kicking for a cause
FORT WORTH, Texas — If the Horned Frogs fail to get a first down, TCU punter Jordy Sandy knows fans don’t typically wait around to watch. “I'm usually like people's bathroom breaks,” Sandy, 29, said. “They don’t want to see me punt.”. But Sandy has...
Dallas-Fort Worth home sales post record-setting drop in October; prices falling, too
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. Dallas-Fort Worth home sales broke a new record in October, falling 27% from the same month a year ago as higher mortgage rates continue to pour cold water on the housing market. A total...
Many Fort Worth restaurants fully booked ahead of Thanksgiving
FORT WORTH, Texas — As the phone rang minute after minute, Heaven’s Gate Restaurant owner Barbie Stanislawski rushed to answer as she handled multiple tasks at once. "It’s been very busy,” Stanislawski, known as “Mrs. Barbie,” said. “I think this is gonna be the biggest and the best year."
Here's how much your Thanksgiving road trip will cost from DFW
DALLAS — This story is a bit more fun to write now, compared to a few months ago. When we calculated the costs of various Texas road trips for Fourth of July, gas prices were around $4.50 per gallon, the highest mark of all-time. On Monday, average prices for...
It's officially Christmas in Cowtown! Fort Worth Stockyards light tree and welcome ice skating rink for holidays
FORT WORTH, Texas — It's officially Christmas in Cowtown, and the Fort Worth Stockyards has a tree and ice skating rink to prove it. That's right, while many were still enjoying their turkey comas the day after Thanksgiving, the Stockyards wasted no time turning the corner toward the most wonderful time of the year.
Road closures, the best time to drive and where you can go for last minute groceries. Here's your Thanksgiving cheat sheet.
DALLAS — For thousands of North Texans, the only way to begin Thanksgiving Day is at the starting line of one of the many Turkey Trot races across the DFW Metroplex. Turkey Trot races will close a number of streets in cities like Dallas, Frisco and Forth Worth for a portion of Thursday morning.
New home building permits continue to slide in most DFW cities
DALLAS — With just two months remaining in 2022, single-family housing permits continue to be down by double-digit percentages in many of the hot spots for new construction in the suburbs north of Dallas. Permits to build houses in are down 38% in Celina, 32% in Frisco, and 26%...
Dallas-Fort Worth consumers decidedly better off renting than buying a house, study indicates
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth is one of many housing markets in the nation where high home prices and mortgage rates make it better financially to rent than to buy, according to a new study. The four major metro areas in Texas all ranked strongly in favor of renting rather...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
Money is tight. Can't afford a Thanksgiving meal? There is help available in DFW
DALLAS — Thanksgiving meals are more expensive this year, and there is help available if you need it. Wednesday, Dream Center Dallas will host its annual Thanksgiving food distribution. "When you see a mom with desperate eyes saying, 'I wasn’t going to be able to say I wasn’t going...
Dallas area sees record snowfall
On Friday, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received a trace of snow. Checking the record books, all the way back to 1898, there’s never been any snow reported as early as Nov. 18 until now.
The bald eagles at White Rock have relocated and are thriving in incredible new photos
DALLAS, Texas — Turkeys aren't the only birds in the spotlight this Thanksgiving. Photographers, nature lovers and anyone who hasn't seen a bald eagle is making their way to White Rock Lake to see what captivated North Texas earlier this year. A male and a female bald eagle are...
fox4news.com
Chase across North Texas ends in Dallas neighborhood
DALLAS - A driver in a Mercedes with fake paper tags led authorities on a high-speed, multi-city, hour-and-a-half-long chase Monday afternoon. It ended with the driver on top of a stranger's car after he was cornered by a police K9. The chase started near Forney but weaved along parts of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Apartment Building Catches Fire Early Thanksgiving Morning
Residents of a Dallas apartment complex had a rough start to Thanksgiving when their building caught on fire before sunrise Thursday. Flames erupted in an apartment building on the 7300 block of Holly Hill Drive at the Sunchase Square Apartments before dawn. An unconfirmed number of residents were forced out...
WFAA
