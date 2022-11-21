Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukrainians flee Kherson shelling; Belarus foreign minister dies ‘suddenly’
Civilians leave Kherson just weeks after celebrating its recapture by Ukrainian forces; Moscow ‘shocked’ by Vladimir Makei’s death ahead of meeting with Russian counterpart
Russia’s Secret Recruits Allegedly Abandoned, Starving, and Missing in Action
ABUJA, Nigeria—Russia’s infamous Wagner Group has abandoned dozens of former Central African Republic (CAR) rebels in Ukraine’s Donbas region after recruiting them to fight Vladimir Putin’s war, two former CAR fighters told The Daily Beast. The CAR sources, who were recruited by Wagner after quitting the...
Scoop: Israel lobbies allies with intel on Iranian arms transfers to Russia
Israel in recent weeks has provided a dossier with intelligence about Iranian arms transfers to Russia to its embassies in dozens of Western countries and senior NATO officials, according to Israeli officials and Israeli Foreign Ministry cables. Why it matters: The new diplomatic and intelligence effort, which started at the...
Ukraine marks 9 months of war as regions recover from missile strikes
Ukraine on Thursday marked exactly nine months since the start of Russia's brutal invasion, as parts of the country continued to recover from a barrage of Russian missile strikes the day before. Driving the news: Russian strikes on Wednesday targeted critical infrastructure facilities across Ukraine, causing massive blackouts throughout the...
Pope Francis compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Stalin-era famine
Pope Francis compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a brutal Stalin-era famine on Wednesday in one of his sharpest condemnations yet, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: During his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, the pope asked people to commemorate "the terrible Holodomor genocide, the extermination by hunger of 1932-33 artificially caused by Stalin" alongside Ukrainians on Saturday.
Ukraine news – live: Russia ‘unlikely to break through’ in key Donetsk battleground
Russia is unlikely to muster enough “quality forces” to achieve a breakthrough in a key Donetsk battleground which has seen “intense combat” in recent weeks, the British ministry of defence has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s forces likely want to use the “heavily contested” area around the towns of Pavlivka and Vuhledar as a launching point for a “future major advance north” to seize the entire region – but despite Russian naval infantry suffering heavy causualities, little territory has changed hands, the ministry said.Meanwhile, heavy snowfall is set to cover Kyiv from Sunday until at least midweek, with the mercury dropping below...
Kurdish commander: U.S. has "moral duty" to prevent Turkish incursion in Syria
The commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tells Axios the U.S. has a "moral duty" to do more to prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from ordering a ground offensive into Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria. The big picture: Turkey has launched drone, air and artillery strikes across the...
Biden on Russian oil price cap negotiations: "It's in play"
President Biden said Thursday that negotiations between the U.S. and its allies over imposing a price cap on Russian oil are ongoing and confirmed that he had spoken to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the issue. What they're saying: "It's in play," Biden told reporters while visiting a fire station...
Protests erupt in China over COVID lockdown restrictions
Public outrage over new COVID lockdown restrictions has fueled rare protests within China, with residents demanding the government to lift restrictions ahead of schedule. Driving the news: Record-breaking case numbers have caused a "COVID storm" to overtake China, impacting the country's economic prospects and fueling public unrest. The big picture:...
At least 15,000 missing due to Russian war on Ukraine, official says
More than 15,000 people have gone missing in Ukraine since Russian forces launched their invasion, an official in the Kyiv office of the Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons said Thursday. The big picture: Matthew Holliday, the ICMP's program director for Europe, told Reuters the numbers were conservative and it...
Scoop: Israel to increase reviews of foreign investments after U.S. pressure
Israel's Security Cabinet reached a decision earlier this month that significantly tightens government oversight on foreign investments, two senior Israeli officials say. Why it matters: While the decision doesn't explicitly mention China, Israeli officials say the new policy is a response to two years of pressure by the Biden administration to limit China's role in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation.
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
China's COVID storm
A new COVID calamity is hammering China, with a surge in infections prompting a return of lockdowns, including in some manufacturing areas that supply the West. China reported a record number of infections this week, amid lockdowns and mass testing that are fueling unrest and darkening the country's economic outlook. Schools in Beijing returned to online teaching.
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
55K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0