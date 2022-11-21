ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

beingpatient.com

The Viruses-Alzheimer’s Link Was Dismissed for Years – That’s Changing

Can a virus lead to Alzheimer’s disease? Alzheimer’s expert Ruth Itzhaki at the University of Oxford reflects on a career dedicated to one of the more controversial lines of research. When I was about seven or eight, I asserted that I wanted to be a scientist, or so...

