ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
abc57.com

Overnight shooting on Calvert leaves three injured

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 1 a.m. on November 26. The call was on the 2800 block of W Calvert. Three victims were found with gunshot wounds. All three are currently being treated for their injuries at Memorial Hospital. Police say this...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

1 in critical condition after shooting in northwest Fort Wayne plaza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Fort Wayne Police are looking for the suspect in an overnight shooting that left two injured, one of whom is in critical condition, according to police. Fort Wayne Police tell WANE 15 officers were called to the 1500 block of Goshen Avenue for gunfire reportedly being...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

5-year-old girl dies after getting hit by truck in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A 5-year-old is dead after getting hit by a truck Friday evening. Police say a Ford F-250 was headed north in the 900 block of Cassopolis Street around 5:30 p.m. when it hit the girl. She died at the scene. Her name has not been released.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust

Dakota is a 6-month-old Husky and Shepard mix who is very energic and vibrant. The South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit is handling the investigation.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after dealing methamphetamine to undercover officers. Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Meade, 67, 487 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
WARSAW, IN
WANE 15

Silver Alert issued for Fort Wayne teen

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Traysean Walker, a 17 year old white male, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 190 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a navy blue robe, sky blue pants and orange Crocs. Traysean is missing from Fort […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Etna Green Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle Into House

ETNA GREEN — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a house and battering a woman. In the first case, Shane L. Miller, 40, 129 N. Etna St. Lot 49, Etna Green, is charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a level 5 felony; and failure to stop after a vehicle accident, a class B misdemeanor.
ETNA GREEN, IN
WNDU

Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne

FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police investigating reported theft

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy