abc57.com
WNDU
Shooting leaves three people injured in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people Saturday Morning. Just before 1 a.m. police were called to the 2800 block of West Calvert Street on a report of shots fired. When they arrived they found three people who were injured with gunshot wounds.
WOWO News
Police investigating early morning shooting at northwest Fort Wayne shopping center
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating an exchange of gunfire at the Gateway Plaza shopping center, located in the 1500 block of Goshen Rd. Shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday officers were called to the scene where they located an adult male and an adult female in the parking lot. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
abc57.com
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. --Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened this afternoon on Cassopolis Street in Elkhart from Baldwin to Crawford. The call came in at 5:29pm, juveniles crossing Cassopolis Street in Elkhart when a Ford F-250 going north struck a 5-year-old girl. The girl died at the scene.
WANE-TV
WANE-TV
Traffic flowing again in downtown Fort Wayne after car crashes into pole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was shut down Saturday morning after a vehicle crashed into a pole, dispatch confirmed to WANE 15. East Jefferson Boulevard was shut down at its intersection with Lafayette Street after a crash that happened just before 8 a.m. A...
WNDU
WNDU
WNDU Vault: Hidden pot farm bust
WANE-TV
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police and fire crews are investigating the cause of an overnight fire that ultimately left a home condemned on the city’s southwest side, according to the fire department. Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. around 12:45...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old male missing from Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday morning for a 17-year-old male missing from Allen County. Traysean Walker was last seen at 10:22 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, in Fort Wayne and police believe he is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police officer adopts baby girl found in Safe Haven box in Indiana
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, IN (WNDU) — An Indiana police officer and his wife are now the adoptive parents of a child left in a Safe Haven box earlier this year. Last Friday was adoption day in St. Joseph County, Indiana, where families finalized adoptions in court. Among the children...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Man Arrested After Undercover Drug Bust
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after dealing methamphetamine to undercover officers. Thomas “Tommy” Eugene Meade, 67, 487 Clinic Court, Warsaw, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony; dealing methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 3 felony; and possession of methamphetamine with enhancing circumstances, a level 5 felony.
inkfreenews.com
Etna Green Man Arrested After Crashing Vehicle Into House
ETNA GREEN — An Etna Green man was arrested after allegedly crashing his vehicle into a house and battering a woman. In the first case, Shane L. Miller, 40, 129 N. Etna St. Lot 49, Etna Green, is charged with operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a level 5 felony; and failure to stop after a vehicle accident, a class B misdemeanor.
WNDU
Police investigating after man injured in Eddy Street shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after a man was shot on Tuesday morning. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street around 9:30 a.m. One man was taken to the hospital. His condition is unclear at this...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating reported theft
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male seen in the attached photos in reference to a reported theft on November 20. If you have any information, please call police at 574-533-8661, email at [email protected], or send police a direct message on Facebook.
abc57.com
False alarm: Bomb squad called over toy clock in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. --The phrase, "if you see something, say something" often refers to suspicious packages in public places. But it applies any time, and Tuesday, a realtor saw something suspicious in a house for sale. Luckily in this situation, the Marshall County Sheriff's Department confirmed it was a false...
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
