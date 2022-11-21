Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Winning Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award: 'It's Absolutely Disgusting'

mega

Piers Morgan is infuriated after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be highly honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award next month.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy , frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way," the Fox Nation host claimed during his appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, November 21.

mega

"The idea that these two little grifters , who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket," Morgan denounced as he continued to provide another reasoning as to why the Duke and Duchess should not receive the human rights award. "The idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet."

PIERS MORGAN BRANDS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AS 'ATTENTION-SEEKING WANNABES' WHO LUST AFTER MONEY

"And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television. Harry has this book coming out, and he's going to do it all over again to his father who's now the king, who's still mourning , of course, the death of his mother," the controversial British broadcaster added in regard to the 38-year-old's memoir, Spare , which is set for release on January 10, 2023.

mega

"You've got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince , took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy," Morgan continued as he bashed the Suits alum, 41.

'IT'S HEARTBREAKING': SHARON OSBOURNE BELIEVES PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE HIMSELF THE BLACK SHEEP' OF THE ROYAL FAMILY

The 57-year-old journalist concluded, "And I'm sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it's completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me."

Morgan's attack on the royal couple comes after the late U.S. president's daughter, Kerry, revealed in an interview with Spanish news outlet El Confidencial 's Vanitatis magazine that Harry and Meghan exemplified the "moral courage" against racism her father advocated in his famed University of Cape Town speech over 50 years ago.

"When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and their community about the power structure they maintained," the American lawyer explained to the publication, per a translation. "And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

"They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kerry continued of the parents-of-two's courageous acts over the past few years."

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it ," she concluded. "They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step."

The Ripple of Hope Award Gala will take place on Tuesday, December 6, in New York City, with Harry and Meghan as expected attendees.