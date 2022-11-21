ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Piers Morgan Slams Prince Harry & Meghan Markle For Winning Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award: 'It's Absolutely Disgusting'

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cI1eY_0jJ6b5jJ00
mega

Piers Morgan is infuriated after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to be highly honored with the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award next month.

"I think it's absolutely disgusting and shame on Kerry Kennedy , frankly, for besmirching the name and memory of her father in this way," the Fox Nation host claimed during his appearance on Fox & Friends on Monday, November 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhWsn_0jJ6b5jJ00
mega

"The idea that these two little grifters , who quit royal duty, quit Britain… exploited and fleeced their royal titles for hundreds of millions of dollars straight in their back pocket," Morgan denounced as he continued to provide another reasoning as to why the Duke and Duchess should not receive the human rights award. "The idea that they're being lauded as some kind of heroes in America by your own sort of royal family, if you like, the Kennedys, it really sticks in my gullet."

PIERS MORGAN BRANDS PRINCE HARRY & MEGHAN MARKLE AS 'ATTENTION-SEEKING WANNABES' WHO LUST AFTER MONEY

"And I think they should rethink this, because I think it just to me, it epitomizes the malaise of modern celebrity when you have two people going out of their way to trash their families on national television. Harry has this book coming out, and he's going to do it all over again to his father who's now the king, who's still mourning , of course, the death of his mother," the controversial British broadcaster added in regard to the 38-year-old's memoir, Spare , which is set for release on January 10, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0QOE_0jJ6b5jJ00
mega

"You've got Meghan Markle, who was a sort of two-bit mediocre actress who married into a family, took our favorite prince , took him to America, and is now spending her entire time trying to attack the monarchy," Morgan continued as he bashed the Suits alum, 41.

'IT'S HEARTBREAKING': SHARON OSBOURNE BELIEVES PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE HIMSELF THE BLACK SHEEP' OF THE ROYAL FAMILY

The 57-year-old journalist concluded, "And I'm sorry, but as a monarchist and as somebody who loves this country, I think it's completely outrageous that they are now being given the cloak of honor and prestige and branded heroes by a Kennedy… Honestly, words fail me."

Morgan's attack on the royal couple comes after the late U.S. president's daughter, Kerry, revealed in an interview with Spanish news outlet El Confidencial 's Vanitatis magazine that Harry and Meghan exemplified the "moral courage" against racism her father advocated in his famed University of Cape Town speech over 50 years ago.

"When my father went to South Africa in 1966, he spoke in front of a white audience and said that the problem in this generation is talking about racial justice. He also spoke of moral courage, saying that few would have the courage to question their colleagues, family and their community about the power structure they maintained," the American lawyer explained to the publication, per a translation. "And this is what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have done."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pTmDb_0jJ6b5jJ00

"They went to the oldest institution in U.K. history and told them what they were doing wrong, that they couldn't have structural racism within the institution; that they could not maintain a misunderstanding about mental health," Kerry continued of the parents-of-two's courageous acts over the past few years."

"They knew that if they did this there would be consequences, that they would be ostracized, they would lose their family, their position within this structure, and that people would blame them for it ," she concluded. "They have done it anyway because they believed they couldn't live with themselves if they didn't question this authority. I think they have been heroic in taking this step."

The Ripple of Hope Award Gala will take place on Tuesday, December 6, in New York City, with Harry and Meghan as expected attendees.

Comments / 39

Just Me
1d ago

exactly what did they do to earn this award? these awards including on the front of worthless magazines means absolutely nothing. they could give an award or a mag cover to a pig in a sty and some people would rave about it!

Reply(2)
18
Mary Warner
1d ago

NO ONE will ever take the Kennedy award seriously again. Since when is it a 'good thing' to gossip for $$$money and be respected????

Reply(2)
27
Kae Masseria
2d ago

Now it seems you can dump on your family in a very public way and be rewarded for it! The award is meaningless to all except them!

Reply
33
Related
netflixjunkie.com

Who Is Chelsy Davy, the Woman Meghan Markle Wants Prince Harry to Be Away From?

Various reports have suggested a rift between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It is believed that the former actress is extremely upset with the royal prince for trying to be in touch with Chelsy Davy. The Duke of Sussex is coming up with his memoir titled Spare on January 10. To make his book more relatable and polished, the royal decided to add the perspective of the people from his past as well.
purewow.com

Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview

Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Reportedly Asked His Friends—and His Exes—to Break Their Silence for “Spare”

Prince Harry’s voice might not be the only one we hear in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, due out on January 10, 2023. According to multiple outlets, the Duke of Sussex contacted both friends and exes to share their experiences for the forthcoming book, and, though The Telegraph claims that some were happy to cooperate, The Sun reports that others were “stunned” by the prince’s request, especially after years of Harry demanding discretion about his private life.
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
The Independent

Robert F Kennedy’s daughter Kerry explains why Harry and Meghan will receive prestigious human rights award

The president of the Robert F Kennedy foundation has revealed why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be given a prestigious human rights award.Kerry Kennedy, who is the daughter of Robert and niece of John F Kennedy, said the couple were chosen for the Ripple of Hope award for challenging the royal family’s “power structure”.She added that they took a “heroic stand” against “structural racism within the institution” of the monarchy.The Ripple of Hope award is an annual award given to “exemplary leaders” and has previously gone to US president Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan: Professor criticises ‘blatantly ludicrous’ decision to give couple major human rights award

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive an award for their humanitarian efforts, it has been announced.In December, Harry and Meghan will be honoured at the Ripple of Hope gala, organised by the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights foundation, with an award that has previously gone to President Joe Biden and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The foundation is named after President Kennedy’s younger brother, who was also known as Bobby Kennedy and was assasinated in 1968.The award has been given to Harry and Meghan for their work through their joint non-profit, the Archewell Foundation.However, the...
In Style

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Very Determined to Keep Her Royal Title

After revealing to Oprah Winfrey that she's not concerned with whether or not she has a royal title, Meghan Markle could be having a change of heart — and if not for herself, she definitely is seeing how a title could help her children. According to royal commentator Neil Sean, who spoke to The Daily Express, Markle is determined to keep her Duchess of Sussex title and ensure that her son and daughter, Archie and Lilibet, are offered titles of their own. Sean notes that Meghan has maintained a close relationship with cousins-in-law, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and sees how they are benefitting from their positions.
The Independent

King Charles reacted with ‘torrents of profanity’ to Donald Trump’s comments on Kate Middleton, book claims

A new book claims that King Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry were reportedly so unhappy with former president Donald Trump’s 2012 remarks about Kate Middleton, they unleashed “torrents of profanity.”Earlier this week, Newsweek reported on excerpts obtained from Christopher Andersen’s upcoming royal biography, The King: The Life of Charles III. The book, which is slated for release in the US next week and in the UK on December 8, explains what took place within the royal family after Mr Trump tweeted disparagingly about Kate Middleton.In 2012, Mr Trump tweeted about the Princess of Wales after photographs of her...
WASHINGTON STATE
SheKnows

Prince Harry Reportedly Reached Out to His Ex-Girlfriends to Participate in His Memoir & They Apparently All Had the Same Reaction

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This might be the most awkward request we’ve ever heard when it comes to a royal family member and a celebrity memoir. Prince Harry reportedly asked his ex-girlfriends to speak on record to his ghostwriter JR Moehringer about their time together for his upcoming book, Spare. It’s an ask that probably goes too far for most people given the amount of scrutiny they would have to endure once the book is published. The request, as reported by The Sun, notes that...
Cheryl E Preston

Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess

Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

157K+
Followers
5K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy