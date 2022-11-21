Read full article on original website
‘Joy Through the Grove’ lights up the night at Knoebels
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Holiday festivities are in full swing in the state. Dozens of families flocked to the return of a popular Christmas lights display in Northumberland county. Knoebels Amusement Resort transformed into a scene straight out of a Hallmark movie Friday night. It’s the return of...
Midstate Christmas tree lightings bring in the holiday season
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday night, Middletown will be bringing in the holiday season with their annual Christmas tree lighting. The lighting will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. There will be horses and carriages, vendors, food, music, and holiday cheer. Gettysburg also...
Lancaster holds 35th annual ‘Fowl Run’
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A beloved tradition returned to Lancaster on Thanksgiving. Runners braved the cold for a five-kilometer run at the 35th annual Fowl Run at Long’s Park in Lancaster. The event is not a race, so there was no stress or pressure. Just good fun and...
Vehicle auction in York draws in crowds
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Not many things have the power to bring crowds together quite like cars at deep discounts. Those deals are what make the York County Drug Task Force Auctions a huge hit with the community. Twenty-one vehicles were up for sale on Friday Nov. 25, all of which were seized during drug investigations.
Part of PA 272 closed in Lancaster County due to crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed down a section of Pennsylvania Route 272 in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on PA 272 in both directions between 0772/0531 SH, TO 0772/0520 SH, and OAK ST. All lanes were closed as part of the...
Kosher Meals on Wheels celebrates 50 years in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Dauphin County program is celebrating 50 years of helping seniors in the Harrisburg area. Kosher Meals on Wheels has delivered about 250,000 meals to the elderly, but as volunteers and the seniors they help will say, it is about more than just the food.
Missing person reported in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a Facebook post from the Silver Spring Township Police Department, a Cumberland County man that is at special risk has been reported missing. Terry “TJ” Sheaffer was last seen this morning at 4 a.m., after walking away from his home in the...
Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
York County fire, explosion causes extra response from fire crews
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire that turned into an explosion caused fire crews to return to the scene twice on Friday, Nov. 25. According to a Facebook post from Strinestown Community Fire Company 26, crews were called to contain a structure fire at around 7:11 p.m.
Thanksgiving meals prepared and delivered in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thanksgiving meals… by delivery. Christian Church United members were packing turkey dinners for seniors in the Harrisburg area on Thursday. For the eighth year in a row, volunteers with In His Presence Ministries got up early to cook food in their homes. They delivered the meals to seniors at the Presbyterian and Paxton Place apartments.
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
Lancaster County sports card shop and auction house have relocated
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The nationally recognized Wheatland Auctions and VSM Sports Card Outlet recently announced that they have relocated to a new Lancaster County location. VSM Sports Card Outlet is a sports card memorabilia shop and Wheatland Auctions is an online auction house for sports and entertainment...
Ice-skating rink coming to Lancaster mall next week
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — There will be a pop-up outdoor ice-skating rink coming to the Park City Center in Lancaster this holiday season. According to a press release from Flight On Ice Entertainment, the “real” ice-skating rink will be opening on Friday, Dec. 2, and running through Feb. 26, 2023. The rink was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 18, but due to inclement weather during the ice-making process, the opening date was rescheduled.
Cumberland County awards over $5 million in recovery grant funding
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Board of Commissioners voted to approve over $5 million in additional Cumberland County Recovery Grants at the Commissioners’ Finance Meeting that took place on Nov. 23. The board approved $5,406,757 at the meeting. By a vote of 2-1, Commissioners Jean Foschi...
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
Pugliese Brothers Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pugliese family has been making authentic, Italian sausage for almost 200 years, starting in Italy and eventually making its way to Central Pennsylvania. Pugliese Brother’s Authentic Italian Gourmet Sausage opened in the spring of 2016 and is owned and operated by three brothers –...
Pedestrian killed in Lancaster County crash
WEST EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian has died after an accident in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, the pedestrian was killed along the 500 block of South 7th Street in West Earl Township on Saturday evening. The age and identity of the pedestrian were...
Black Friday deals bring in shoppers to Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — At Tanger Outlets in Lancaster, Black Friday deals started bright and early. “We got up at 6:30 to get here and to try to beat the crowds and get out before there are long lines in the store,” Meredith Young of Lancaster said. Shoppers...
Clouds Increase Saturday Night, Rain Arrives Sunday Morning.
TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Showers West of Harrisburg by Daybreak. Low 37. SUNDAY: Overcast, Periods of Rain. Total Rain near 0.5”. High 51. SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers ending, becoming windy. Low 46. SW Winds 5-10mph becoming NW 10-15mph. MONDAY: AM Clouds, then partly sunny. Breezy. High 51. Winds NW 10-15mph. Hopefully...
Dauphin County police officer saves a life while off-duty
(WHTM) — An off-duty police officer from the Midstate made a life-saving rescue during the Thanksgiving season. Officer Logan Becker of the Lower Paxton Township Police Department didn’t need to be on duty to know when a life is in danger. “I had two of my children in...
