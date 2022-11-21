ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings vs. Patriots: First injury report sees a newcomer

By Tyler Forness
 5 days ago
After having just played the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings don’t have much time to prepare for Thursday night’s game. In doing so, they had a walkthrough instead of a regular practice so the reports are more so estimated due to the disparity between practice and a walkthrough.

The Vikings had some familiar names on their injury report, including one that was a tad surprising in Andrew Booth Jr.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw already was ruled out of Thursday’s game so his not participating makes all the sense in the world. The injury to Booth Jr.’s knee appears to be a new one and something to seriously monitor.

There is a chance that cornerback Akayleb Evans comes back on Thursday from his concussion, as being a limited participant is a big step in his recovery. Same for defensive end Dalvin Tomlinson, as a calf injury is a tough one to come back from.

We shouldn’t worry much at all about outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith or wide receiver Justin Jefferson. They will be monitored closely but should still be expected to play on Thursday night.

Going against Bill Belichick, the Vikings will be needing every possible player to get the Vikings a win Thursday night.

