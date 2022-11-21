SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.

BEAUFORT, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO