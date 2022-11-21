Read full article on original website
WSAV-TV
Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah
A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another injured. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened at 4:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Winwood Place. Double shooting kills 1, injures another in Savannah. A double shooting Tuesday night killed one man and left another...
WSAV-TV
Savannah welcomes new fire chief on Wednesday
Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. Savannah welcomed a new fire chief earlier on Wednesday, Elzie Kitchen took his oath of office at City Hall. WSAV, St. Joseph’s/Candler encourage mammograms. WSAV, St. Joseph's/Candler encourage mammograms. Hyundai...
WSAV-TV
Bluffton Police Officer helping feed the community this Thanksgiving
Oscar Frazier has been doing a community turkey drive for 6 years. This may be biggest so far. Bluffton Police Officer helping feed the community …. Oscar Frazier has been doing a community turkey drive for 6 years. This may be biggest so far. Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton...
WSAV-TV
Putting the Colorado club shooting into perspective
The Board Chair at Savannah's First City Pride talks about the deadly shooting at Q-Club in Colorado Springs, and the discussions we should all be having in its aftermath. Putting the Colorado club shooting into perspective. The Board Chair at Savannah's First City Pride talks about the deadly shooting at...
WSAV-TV
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon
Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon arrested in death of son Quinton Simon. Leilani Simon was denied bond on Wednesday. Her lawyer appeared in court on her behalf. Leilani is charged in the death and disappearance of her 20-month-old son Quinton. Alan Perry elected mayor...
WSAV-TV
FWDG annual Coat Drive returns for their 32nd year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – FWDG located in Beaufort, South Carolina celebrates their 32nd annual Coat Drive. Partnering with Bluffton Self Help, Help of Beaufort, and The Deep Well Project, FWDG is donating winter clothing to help thousands of low-country residents who are in need during this holiday season. FWDG Marketing Coordinator, Angela Coxe says that “there is a great need in our community for warm winter clothes for those in Beaufort county and the surround area.” They intend to gather two thousand donations to help as many people in the Beaufort area as possible.
WSAV-TV
Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season
Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season. Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from …. Savannah PD encourages community to stay safe from thieves this holiday season. Leilani Simon denied bond on Wednesday. Leilani Simon was denied bond on Wednesday. Her lawyer appeared in...
WSAV-TV
Alan Perry elected mayor of Hilton Head Island in runoff
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The results are in and the people of Hilton Head now know who their next mayor will be. Longtime Hilton Head resident, Alan Perry defeated former schoolboard member Joann Orischak in Tuesday’s runoff election. Perry was behind by about 400 votes in...
WSAV-TV
A special holiday treat coming to Savannah!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Christmas is in the air, are you ready to enjoy the holiday cheer? Well there is a special holiday extravaganza coming to Savannah on November 26, 2022, the Columbia City Ballet presents The Nutcracker. “We have over 80 local Savannah dancers in the production” says...
WSAV-TV
VEL’s newest high-tech robotic barista
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – VEL Premium Work Café is the first of its kind and they have a one of a kind barista, meet Iris!. Iris is a robot created by Bear Robotics to help simplify and expedite food and drink service. “She brings drinks in the most clever and delightful way” says VEL CEO and Co-founder Moe Hamzian. Iris maneuvers her way throughout the café to deliver your food and coffee using the latest technology crafted specifically with working in todays flexible society in mind.
