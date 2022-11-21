Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Millions to receive next cost-of-living payments
Cost-of-living payments worth hundreds of pounds will arrive in millions of people's accounts from Wednesday. More than 11 million pensioners will receive regular winter fuel payments boosted by an extra £300 this year. A million people on tax credits can also expect to see a second cost-of-living payment arrive...
BBC
No-fault eviction notices up 76% for renters
Thousands of tenants have been put at risk of being made homeless after a 76% jump in the number of no-fault eviction notices issued by landlords. Some 5,940 households in England were issued Section 21 eviction notices between April and June - up from 3,380 in the same period in 2021.
Comments / 0