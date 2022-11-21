ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Atlanta Magazine

14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive

These craft spirits show there’s more to Georgia than wine and beer. Pick a spirit that interests you and hit the road—catch a tour, have a taste, and bring a bottle home. The post 14 Georgia distilleries worth the drive appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)

“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

UPDATE: Georgia fixes food stamps issue ahead of Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia has informed Atlanta News First that they were able to update all pending accounts with their benefits before Thanksgiving. We confirmed with a local woman that she received her benefits. ORIGINAL. Many families across Georgia have not received their food...
GEORGIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Texas company plans new facility outside Athens

(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it

I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Celebration of life for Vince Dooley to be held Nov. 25

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life for former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley will be held Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. The celebration will be free and open to the public. It will feature guest speakers,...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports

The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men

OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
GEORGIA STATE

