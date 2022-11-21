Read full article on original website
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
WALB 10
UPDATE: Georgia fixes food stamps issue ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The state of Georgia has informed Atlanta News First that they were able to update all pending accounts with their benefits before Thanksgiving. We confirmed with a local woman that she received her benefits. ORIGINAL. Many families across Georgia have not received their food...
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
‘Vote early, vote often’: Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
Warner Robins adopts Robins Air Force Base's sustainability plan, prioritizes housing
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
thecentersquare.com
Texas company plans new facility outside Athens
(The Center Square) – A Texas-based millwork manufacturer plans to spend millions on a new facility outside Athens, and Georgia taxpayers will cover the cost of workforce training. San Antonio-based Steves & Sons plans to invest more than $100 million over the next three years on a new 310,000-square-foot...
The Best Place To Live In Georgia
Georgia is full of beautiful towns, magnificent cities, and striking suburbs. Looking to move? Learn which place in George is the absolute best to live in.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia Dept. of Transportation bulldozing homeless encampment
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temporary shelters are about to be wiped away forever. The Georgia Department of Transportation is moments away from clearing out this homeless encampment. It’s a few steps away from where Interstate 85 and Georgia 400 intersect. A fire raged at the site about...
Georgia expands rules that ban some wild animals as pets
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has expanded limits on which animals can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Beginning Dec. 4, owners of species that were recently added to the list of wild animals have one year to meet new requirements in order to keep their pets.
cobbcountycourier.com
David Ralston cared, and Georgia is the better for it
I remember the first time I met Speaker David Ralston, though he was not yet Speaker. I had been working with the parent of a local youth with behavioral health needs, trying to navigate what seemed like one roadblock after another. We finally sought the help of our local legislator, Rep. David Ralston.
'It’s really rough' | How shelter rules, IDs, housing vouchers are contributing to homelessness in Georgia
The Way Home: The Cause is part two of an 11Alive Investigates series that explores why people are living on the streets and not in permanent housing. “There’s a lot of homeless people in Atlanta, sleeping on the streets. And it’s hard,” said David Lee. Lee didn’t...
WALB 10
Celebration of life for Vince Dooley to be held Nov. 25
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A celebration of life for former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley will be held Nov. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. The celebration will be free and open to the public. It will feature guest speakers,...
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Dept of Education Releases 2022 CCRPI Reports
The Georgia Department of Education this week released the 2022 College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) reports. Under a waiver received from the U.S. Department of Education, the 2022 CCRPI does not include an overall, 0-100 score for schools, districts, or the state, and additional modifications were made to account for data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
opelikaobserver.com
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
Georgians pay final respects to longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning to honor a man who is revered in every corner of the state. Family, friends and colleagues both Republican and Democrat bid farewell to David Ralston, who died last week at age 68. He was the...
