The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
KRDO
LGBTQ+ bar owner in Pueblo discusses the long-term effects of the mass shooting at Clubq
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Downtown Bar in downtown Pueblo is a well-known all-inclusive bar. Displayed all across their walls are Pride flags that show support for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner, Keith Avery, is also a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and he believes that it's important to make all people feel welcome in the bar.
Club Q shooting victim: Ashley Paugh remembered as loving wife, amazing mother
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Ashley Paugh, one of five victims killed in a shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs Saturday night, was remembered as someone who was indispensable to her family. Kurt Paugh, Ashley's husband, released a statement on behalf of her family Monday. "We’re absolutely devastated by...
KKTV
Non-profit builds altars to memorialize victims of Colorado Springs mass shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Signs of solidarity are pouring in from all over the country for the LGBTQ+ community in Colorado Springs after a mass shooting at a gay bar left five people dead and 19 others injured. The Los Angeles based non-profit Classroom for Compassion arrived at Club...
Ashley Paugh, killed in Club Q, ‘an amazing mother’
Ashley Paugh's husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley's life.
Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
Washington Examiner
Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting
Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Tragically, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the tragedy made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
cpr.org
WATCH: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect appears in court
Who we lost in the shooting | Vigils in Colorado | Where to find resources and how to help. Four days after allegedly opening fire, killing five and wounding many more, the Club Q shooting suspect appeared virtually in El Paso County Court on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The suspect has...
KKTV
Family of Raymond Green Vance, one of the Club Q victims, shares how he will be missed unbearably
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. One of the victims was publicly identified as Raymond Green Vance. A statement from his family was shared with 11 News by their media liaison:. “On November...
World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich
Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado gay club shooting suspect went to high school in Texas
he man accused in the mass murder at a Colorado Springs gay night club was once a high schooler in San Antonio. While living in Bexar County,
First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the shooting at Club Q, many first responders are receiving support for their mental health. Many Colorado Springs firefighters were at Club Q and a big part of the response that night. A lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Bryan Ebmeyer says that there can be a The post First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Sister of Club Q victim Kelly Loving shares condolences to all families who lost someone in Colorado Springs tragedy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more about each of the victims in the Club Q shooting. A media liaison for the family of Kelly Loving shared a statement with the public on behalf of her sister, Tiffany Loving:. “My condolences go out to...
KKTV
Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
Exclusive video: Plane passengers say Club Q suspect made racist remarks
Cell phone video from a Frontier Airlines passenger showed club shooting suspect Anderson Aldrich and Aldrich's mother, Laura Voepel, in a heated confrontation with fellow passengers on July 31.
KKTV
Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
