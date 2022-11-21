ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

The Gazette's conversation with Anderson Lee Aldrich

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — Three months before Saturday’s Club Q shooting that left five dead and 18 injured, a Gazette reporter spoke to Anderson Lee Aldrich in a phone call that sparked the beginning of an investigation into the alleged gunman’s past. These are the recounted details of that call and earlier investigation.
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- While Pueblo might be roughly an hour away from where the Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub mass shooting happened, many residents of the Steel City told KRDO Club Q was a place they're familiar with. The people we spoke to said they'd been to the Colorado Springs nightclub before and are heartbroken The post Pueblo stands in solidarity with Colorado Springs after Club Q mass shooting through memorial appeared first on KRDO.
Washington Examiner

Stop blaming Christianity for the Colorado Springs shooting

Tragedy struck Colorado Springs, Colorado, last Saturday as a gunman opened fire at Club Q, a gay nightclub. Tragically, five people were killed and 19 others injured. But, almost as soon as the tragedy made the news cycle, liberals, Democrats, and others on the Left did what they do best: exploit a tragedy for political purposes.
OutThere Colorado

World gets first look at accused Club Q shooter Anderson Lee Aldrich

Anderson Lee Aldrich made a virtual appearance for an advisement hearing in 4th Judicial District Court Wednesday morning. It was the first glimpse of the man accused of killing five people and injuring another 18 during a shooting rampage at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Aldrich was slumped in his chair throughout the brief hearing, his face showing multiple injuries. ...
KRDO News Channel 13

Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Barret Hudson is in the hospital Monday afternoon, after running away while being shot in the back seven times. He's one of the 25 people who were injured in the Club Q mass shooting. "I shouldn’t be here. I know I shouldn’t be here," said Hudson, sitting in his hospital The post Club Q shooting survivor shot in the back seven times shares his story appeared first on KRDO.
KRDO News Channel 13

First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the shooting at Club Q, many first responders are receiving support for their mental health. Many Colorado Springs firefighters were at Club Q and a big part of the response that night. A lieutenant for the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD), Bryan Ebmeyer says that there can be a The post First Responders to Club Q shooting receive mental health resources and trauma support appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Patrons flock to Bar Owned by Club Q Hero Rich Fierro

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - In the wake of the tragic Club Q shooting people in Colorado Springs and across the country are wondering what they can do to help. Wednesday night dozens of people went to Atrevida Beer Co. in Northeast Colorado Springs. The bar is co-owned by Rich...
KXRM

Watch: DA Allen remarks after alleged shooter’s hearing

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney, Michael Allen, provided comments about further court procedures after the first virtual advisement for the alleged Club Q shooter on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The DA spoke in front of the El Paso County Combined Courts located at 270 S. Tejon St. “He was advised of his rights, […]
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A shooting Tuesday evening near Mitchell High School left one man dead and a suspect on the run. A spokesperson tells KRDO that someone reported the shooting at 6:22 p.m. at the Vista Peak Apartments on Potter Drive, near the intersection of North Academy and San Miguel. Officers arrived to The post Shooting in southeast Colorado Springs leaves one dead appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV

Club Q shooting suspect makes first court appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The suspect in Saturday’s Club Q shooting made their first public appearance since the violent attack via video in court on Wednesday. While the justice system plays out, the Colorado Springs community is continuing to put their focus on the victims and heroes tied to this tragedy. Click here to donate to help the victims, click here for more on what one of the people police are hailing as heroic had to say about what unfolded over the weekend.
KXRM

Heavy police presence in Belmont neighborhood in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is reporting heavy police presence in a neighborhood on the northeast side of Pueblo on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 23. According to a post on PPD’s Facebook, police presence is heavy in the area of Bonforte Boulevard and Liberty Lane, north of Highway 50. No word on what […]
