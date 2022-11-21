The crowds came out for the 21st annual Christmas Craft show held at the National Guard Armory on Saturday, November 19. The sheer number of people attending Saturday’s annual event gives testimony to its growing popularity. In fact, the Annual Christmas Craft show had humble beginnings- as a group of young mothers who loved crafting decided to hold an event at a local church to exhibit and sell their handmade items. That first event was held in 1994, and by 2002, the event had become so popular that they moved it to the National Guard Armory to accommodate all the local crafters and artists, as well as the growing crowds.

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO