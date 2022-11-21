Read full article on original website
A man and his music
A man and his music —— where does it begin? For Stephen Long it began at an early age while attending Harmon Chapel Christian Church in Shady Valley. He listened to the harmony singing of folks like his grandmother Hilda, his Uncle Tony, Fannie McQueen and H.T. Mabry and this influence helped form his earliest memories of music and created in him a desire to sing too.
Crowds attend 21st annual Christmas Craft Show
The crowds came out for the 21st annual Christmas Craft show held at the National Guard Armory on Saturday, November 19. The sheer number of people attending Saturday’s annual event gives testimony to its growing popularity. In fact, the Annual Christmas Craft show had humble beginnings- as a group of young mothers who loved crafting decided to hold an event at a local church to exhibit and sell their handmade items. That first event was held in 1994, and by 2002, the event had become so popular that they moved it to the National Guard Armory to accommodate all the local crafters and artists, as well as the growing crowds.
Johnson County experiences an early start to flu season
The reporting for the 2022-2023 Influenza season began nationwide on October 3, and flu activity has been high across the country, with the Southern States having been hit particularly hard. According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state is currently trending around twice the national average in positive Influenza cases, with the Northeast region having the second-highest number of confirmed flu cases in the state. Though respiratory virus activity has occurred earlier than usual, according to the Mayo Clinic, an early flu season does not necessarily indicate a more severe or longer flu season.
City puts trash collection on notice
The proper disposal of trash and the health and safety of the town’s sanitation workers became a priority on the council’s agenda at its recent meeting in Mountain City. The uncompromising discussion focused on the community’s responsibility and the subsequent notices to be distributed by the sanitation workers when deemed necessary.
