click orlando
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
click orlando
Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.
click orlando
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a gated private community
Please note, entertainment by the bands in all of The Villages squares is paid for by county taxes, NOT by your Villagers’ amenity fees. The roads are also PUBLIC roads. Stop bashing “outsiders.” They have every right to use and visit the squares (as well as shop at the stores.)
click orlando
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
click orlando
Here’s where you could experience post-Thanksgiving travel trouble
ORLANDO, Fla. – Thankfully, for pre-thanksgiving travel, the weather was relatively quiet. But for return travel, it may be a different story with a large storm system diving into the southern Plains this Black Friday. Snow will develop in New Mexico and west Texas Friday which could make travel...
click orlando
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WESH
Authorities searching for woman who went missing from Polk County in 2016
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues to search for a missing woman out of Polk County. Twenty-nine-year-old Samantha Fiddler disappeared on Nov. 19, 2016, the same day she was released from Polk County Jail on a trespassing charge from Brevard County. Mark Brutnell, the...
WESH
Human remains, gun found in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating what they believe is a suspicious death in Orlando. On Wednesday night, Orlando police said human remains and a gun were found in a wooded area near South Semoran Boulevard. The scene is active while homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical...
click orlando
No place like Orlando International Airport for the holiday as thousands fly on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – For some travelers at Orlando International Airport, Thanksgiving day will be spent on a plane. Katherine Covel was on vacation in Orlando with friends and decided to fly back home to Las Vegas on Thanksgiving. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed to...
click orlando
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
click orlando
17-year-old arrested on murder charge in Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with an August fatal shooting in Orlando, according to the police department. The Orlando Police Department said Jaeden Reid was arrested Monday in Volusia County. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom...
click orlando
‘Don’t want anyone’s holiday ruined:’ Altamonte Springs police urge shoppers to keep cars safe
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The holidays are a time for giving, but the Altamonte Springs Police Department wants to remind residents, for some, it’s also a time for taking. That’s why the department is starting its annual Project Safe Car this season, which is a program aimed at providing a safe shopping environment and experience for residents and visitors of Altamonte Springs.
click orlando
Driver rescued from burning SUV after crash topples power pole near Altamonte Springs
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was rescued Thursday from a burning vehicle in Altamonte Springs after a crash knocked over a power pole, officials said. The crash happened just after noon on State Road 434 near Orange Avenue. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger in checked bag headed...
click orlando
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF
For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
click orlando
Police seek person of interest in Altamonte Springs death investigation
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Altamonte Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a “person of interest” in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man back in October. Police initially responded to the Lake Villas Condominiums near 126 Maitland Ave. on Oct....
wild941.com
Florida Man Who Won $1M Has Been Found
Congratulations to Shaun Frazier of Orlando who just won $1M. He claimed the money after playing the 500x The Cash scratch off game. Now where did he get the ticket? He purchased it from Buddys food and Lotto located in Orlando. The store will get a $2K bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. Lottery officials say Frazier will take his winnings as a one time lump-sum payment of $820K. The 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game costs $50 and I play all the time. Unfortunately I have not gotten Lucky, but its not to late. One more person in Florida has the opportunity to win really big! This game offers two big prizes of $25M. The first top prize was claimed by someone who lives in Bonita Springs, but the second one is still out there. May the luckiest person win!!!!!
The Top 3 Richest Neighborhoods in Orlando
A lovely home in Lake Nona (Orlando, Florida)Photo byPhoto by Eric Ardito on UnsplashonUnsplash. I absolutely love my apartment. I do not know how I got so lucky to live in a place everyone thinks is a bougie hotel for the past year. But honestly, as a 34-year-old woman, I can't help but dream of a ballin' house sometimes. And while it's going to be a long-term goal for me to reach a status where I can afford to live in one of the nicest (aka richest) neighborhoods in Orlando. But in the meantime, it doesn't hurt to gather a little information. So without further ado, here are the top three richest Orlando neighborhoods so we can daydream together.
mynews13.com
Leesburg single mom waits hours to feed her family a Thanksgiving meal
LEESBURG, Fla. — The holidays can be a joyous occasion for many families around the Central Florida region. But according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of a Thanksgiving meal is rising by 20% this year. That could cause extra stress for families as well. What You...
