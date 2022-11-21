ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Hardware

Intel Foundry Services Chief Steps Down

By Anton Shilov
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6BDN_0jJ6ZhPw00

Randhir Thakur, the head of Intel's contract chip production unit, has resigned, according to a report from The Register that was confirmed by Intel. He will continue to lead Intel Foundry Services through Q1 2023 to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.

Pat Gelsinger, chief executive of Intel, sent an email to the company's employees thanking Randhir Thakur for helping establish IFS and being instrumental to the company's IDM 2.0 business model .

"Randhir has been a key member of the Executive Leadership Team for the past two and a half years and has served in several senior leadership roles since he joined us in 2017," Intel's CEO wrote in the email quoted by The Register . "His contributions to our [Integrated Device Manufacturing] 2.0 transformation are many, but most notable is his leadership in standing up our IFS business."

Indeed, Randhir Thakur has done quite a lot to be proud of at IFS. During his tenure, Intel announced the pending acquisition of Tower Semiconductor (which would immediately make Intel one of the biggest contract makers of chips). He was also instrumental in inking deals with giant chip developers like MediaTek , which also happens to be one of TSMC's largest customers. This contract was a major win for IFS, and the outfit also won a contract with the U.S. Department of Defense for the Rapid Assured Microelectronics Prototypes - Commercial (RAMP-C) program.

But IFS is far from an ideal contract chipmaker, at least based on what we know about Intel's process technology roadmap through 2025 . The company's plans announced so far largely align its production nodes to its own fabrication processes, which is good for Intel as an IDM (Integrated Design Manufacturer) player, but might not be enough to persuade companies like Apple, AMD, and Nvidia to use IFS services for their high-volume products.

Intel's most logical next move is perhaps to hand the foundry division over to the management of Tower Semiconductor. The transaction is set to close in February 2023, which is around the time Randhir Thakur is set to leave. Tower Semiconductor has developed its roadmap together with its customers for years, so the management experience will be critical for the future of IFS.

The Intel Foundry Services business unit earned $171 million in the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2022 , which may not sound much given that it is about 1.1% of the company’s revenue. The company has yet to offer its leading-edge technologies to big customers.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Get this Windows 11 laptop for less than $100 at Walmart today

The Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is down to an unbelievably low price of $99 from the Walmart Black Friday sale, following a $130 discount that more than halves its original price of $229, for one of the cheapest laptops that you can buy today. Taking advantage of early Black Friday deals will let you avoid the rush of the shopping holiday, so that’s one more reason for you to take advantage of this offer. You need to hurry though, because we’re not sure if it will still be online tomorrow.
notebookcheck.net

Qualcomm unveils Oryon Arm-based custom CPU cores coming to mobile PCs in 2023

The Oryon CPU core will be compatible with the Snapdragon platform, so it should be powering Qualcomm's upcoming Windows on Arm devices, but the technology can also be scaled for smartphones, AI-assisted driving, VR/AR and networking devices. With the Nuvia acquisition, Qualcomm signaled that it has serious plans to take...
TechSpot

TSMC reportedly plans to raise 3nm wafer prices 25 percent over 5nm to $20,000

Why it matters: Prices of computer components and other consumer electronics have recently either risen or stagnated. Manufacturers blame component costs, inflation, supply chain shocks, and other macroeconomic conditions. Reports indicate TSMC's latest node process won't alleviate the problem. According to DigiTimes, TSMC intends to sell its 3nm N3 semiconductors...
notebookcheck.net

Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur resigns

During his tenure, Thakur managed to acquire Tower Semiconductor, as well as sign MediaTek and the US Department of Defense as prominent customers for the Intel Foundry Services. A disagreement with CEO Pat Gelsinger regarding the future role of Tower Semiconductor is allegedly linked to Thakur's resignation. When Pat Gelsinger...
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Whether building a PC, buying a laptop, or learning how to create robots for their kids, readers will find all they need to know about computing, new technologies and web services on Tom's Hardware.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy