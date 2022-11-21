Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan
Ryan Day is not very popular right now among Ohio State football fans and Twitter users for his decision-making and play-calling during the huge rivalry game versus the Michigan Wolverines. Day is feeling the heat on Twitter, specifically for his conservative play-calling on two fourth downs during the game. Here are some of the best […] The post Ohio State football’s Ryan Day absolutely blasted on Twitter over fourth down decisions vs. Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dabo Swinney’s emotional comment after loss to South Carolina will break more Tigers hearts
The dreams of the Clemson Tigers for a College Football Playoff appearance this season were crushed on Saturday when Clemson football lost to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 31-30. It was an especially gut-wrenching loss for Clemson not only because of its implications on its chances to make the CFP but also due to the fact that the Tigers started the game like a house on fire only to lose steam later on.
Clemson football coach gets short with reporter after DJ Uiagalelei benching question
Clemson Football was handed a shocking 31-30 loss on Saturday to South Carolina, dropping them to 10-2-0 before the ACC title game against North Carolina next week. It was a very poor game from quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who completed just 8 of 29 passes for a mere 99 yards in one of his worst performances of the year, despite also rushing for 51 yards.
Ohio State Football Schedule: Defeated Buckeyes await bowl opponent
Ohio State football schedule The Ohio State Buckeyes finished their regular season by losing to their longtime rival Michigan Wolverines
J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State
It was only a few months ago that there was uncertainty over just who would be the Michigan Wolverines’ starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Fast forward to November, and J.J. McCarthy has once again proved that Michigan made the right call by picking him to anchor the offense this year. McCarthy picked up the […] The post J.J. McCarthy draws ultimate 5-word praise from Jim Harbaugh after Michigan’s dominant win vs. Ohio State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious
Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day offered an explanation for his controversial decision making in the Buckeyes’ loss to Michigan after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “#Buckeyes coach Ryan Day mentioned field position as a factor in his decisions to punt in the second half. ‘I didn’t feel like we were desperate at that […] The post Ryan Day’s explanation for head-scratching decisions will make Ohio State football fans furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michigan football players punctuate blowout over Ohio State with disrespectful gesture
The Michigan Wolverines pulled off a massive 45-23 win over their hated college football rivals, the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. The win was a shocking one, as Michigan was without their top offensive playmaker, running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Blake Corum. But perhaps more shocking- at least for Ohio State Buckeyes fans- was […] The post Michigan football players punctuate blowout over Ohio State with disrespectful gesture appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is
As the Detroit Lions take on the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving, running back Jamaal Williams has found his way into the endzone once again. JAMAAL WILLIAMS' 13TH TD. The NFL's touchdown scoring leader! @jswaggdaddy 📺: #BUFvsDET on CBS📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/rs1CGFUmVT pic.twitter.com/fRZpm6zapa — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2022 Jamaal Williams has been a touchdown […] The post Jamaal Williams Thanksgiving TD proves how atrocious Russell Wilson, Denver offense is appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pete Nance gets real on Tar Heels’ shocking loss to Iowa State
After coming in this week being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country, the UNC Tar Heels suffered a shocking, 70-65, loss on Friday to the Iowa State Cyclones in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. After the game, UNC graduate student Pete Nance exclaimed that the Tar Heels can’t get too down about the loss as per Andy Katz of NCAA.com.
DJ Johnson adds more embarrassment to school with sucker punch after loss to Oregon State
Somehow, Saturday just got even worse for the Oregon Ducks following their 38-34 meltdown against the Oregon State Beavers on the road. With the field in Corvallis littered with Oregon State fans celebrating the Beavers’ victory, Oregon football linebacker DJ Johnson was caught on video sucker-punching a fan. Oregon linebacker DJ Johnson punches Oregon State […] The post DJ Johnson adds more embarrassment to school with sucker punch after loss to Oregon State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup
The Washington State Cougars hosted the Washington Huskies on Saturday night in the Apple Cup, the annual football game between the two Evergreen State rivals. Officially, the Huskies defeated the Cougars 51-33. When we look a little deeper, though, at least two other Pac-12 programs had skin in the game. Washington and Washington State were playing for Read more... The post CFP world reacts to strange winners, losers in Apple Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin doubles down with message to players amid Auburn rumors
Over the last few days, Ole Miss fans got a bit of a scare with regards to their football head coach Lane Kiffin. Recent rumors suggested that the coach will be bolting for Auburn after the Rebels’ Egg Bowl against the Tigers. Kiffin proceeded to publicly AND privately address these rumors in classic fashion.
Twitter erupts after Iowa State upsets No. 1 UNC basketball in shocking fashion
Iowa State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 college basketball season after taking down no. 1 UNC basketball during Friday’s showdown at the Phil Knight Invitational tournament. Naturally, it sent the whole Twitterverse buzzing. The Iowa State Cyclones have Caleb Grill to thank for the...
Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring
No. 8 Duke Blue Devils avoided an upset Thursday, escaping their meeting with unranked Oregon State Beavers with a 54-51 victory. Duke basketball had a hard time pulling away from the Beavers, which many expected the Blue Devils to do. One huge reason for that was the Blue Devils’ historically atrocious accuracy on offense. As […] The post Duke basketball resets history with performance that could leave Mike Krzyzewski thinking about unretiring appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals Where He'd Slot Ohio State in Playoff Rankings
The ESPN analyst shared where he would rank the Buckeyes following their disappointing loss to Michigan.
LeBron James reacts to Ohio State football getting throttled by Michigan
Despite the brutal loss of Ohio State football to the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows when to give credit where it is due. James has been a huge supporter of Ohio State, as well as other teams from his hometown. With that said, one would expect that he’d be […] The post LeBron James reacts to Ohio State football getting throttled by Michigan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
College Football Conference Championship Games Set
See the full schedule and matchups for each of the Division I FBS college football conference championship games
Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss
Will Shipley played a heck of a game for the Clemson Tigers’ football team in their shocking 31-30 loss to the University of South Carolina on Saturday. Despite torching the Gamecocks defense to the tune of 132 rushing yards, it felt like the star running back could have had an even bigger day. Perhaps he […] The post Will Shipley’s eye-opening take on number of touches in Clemson football loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona State football hiring Oregon OC as next head coach to help program move on from Herm Edwards era
The Arizona State Sun Devils appear to have found their next head coach. Following the Oregon Ducks’ devastating 38-34 loss to the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, reports swirled about Arizona State football on the verge of finalizing a deal with Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham (h/t Pete Thamel of ESPN). Sources: Arizona State working […] The post Arizona State football hiring Oregon OC as next head coach to help program move on from Herm Edwards era appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football Twitter in absolute shambles after embarrassing loss vs. Texas A&M
The season all but ended for LSU football on Saturday night after they suffered a heartbreaking 38-23 defeat at the hands of Texas A&M. The Tigers were the favorites to win this one as they looked to keep their playoff hopes alive. Apparently, the Aggies never got the memo. LSU...
