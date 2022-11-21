Read full article on original website
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
Neighbors flip the switch on popular annual light show in Celebration
CELEBRATION, Fla. – As soon as the sun went down this Thanksgiving, the holiday lights lined Jeater Bend Drive in Celebration turned on. The creator of the neighborhood’s annual holiday light show for more than a decade says this will be the last year. Justin Pickle said 13...
Orion enters distant retrograde orbit around moon
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Orion, which launched into space atop NASA’s mega rocket over a week ago, entered into distant retrograde around the moon Friday afternoon. According to NASA, the spacecraft, which is a part of the Artemis I mission, entered into the retrograde “at a high altitude approximately 50,000 miles from the surface of the Moon.”
Motorcyclist killed after hitting fence, tree in Volusia County crash, troopers say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old DeLeon Springs man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle on Saturday evening in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was traveling eastbound on Reynolds Road east of Sylvan Road when he lost control on...
Man injured in Orlando shooting, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was injured in an Orlando shooting on Black Friday, police said. Officers said they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Lime Avenue and South Street around 3:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Large police presence in Orange County ends with sex battery suspect taken into...
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
Casselberry man dies after Ninja motorcycle, SUV collide on Lake Drive near Tuskawilla Road
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – A 21-year-old Casselberry man was killed Thanksgiving night when his motorcycle crashed into an SUV that pulled out in front of him in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The fatal two-vehicle wreck happened around 7:40 p.m. on East Lake Drive at Bird Road, west...
Man walking near Ocoee residential neighborhood killed in hit-and-run crash, police say
OCOEE, Fla. – A pedestrian died Friday after a hit-and-run crash near the entrance of a residential community in Ocoee and police are still searching for the driver. Officers said the wreck occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near Forestbrooke, where the man was walking.
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
What is Small Business Saturday?
ORLANDO, Fla. – You’ve heard the phrase “Small Business Saturday,” but what exactly is it?. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to supporting small businesses and communities across the country and is part of the larger “Shop Small Movement.”. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
