Medicure: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) _ Medicure Inc. (MCUJF) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $853,000, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Winnipeg, Manitoba-based company said it had profit of 8 cents per share. The drugmaker posted revenue of $4.1 million in the period. _____
Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share. The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Walmart Stock Rises as Company Moves Through Inventory Glut in Q3
Shares for Walmart were up 8.13% on Tuesday morning following better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter and the retailer’s boost to its full year guidance. The Bentonville, Ark.-based big-box retailer reported total revenue in the third quarter of $152.8 billion, up 8.7% from the same time last year. The retailer credits most of this growth to its Walmart U.S. and Sam’s Club U.S. businesses driven by gaining market share in grocery sales as many shoppers have turned to the company as inflation mounts.
Target exec says retail theft has hurt company's gross profit margin
The chief financial officer of Target Corp. said Wednesday that theft has hurt the retail giant’s gross profit margin. CFO Michael Fiddelke, speaking during the company’s third-quarter earnings call, said a factor affecting Target’s gross margin is "inventory shortage, or shrink, which is a growing problem facing all retailers."
Motley Fool
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
AbbVie’s impressive drug portfolio helped to grow net revenue and earnings in the third quarter. The company’s track record of a half-century of dividend growth shows no signs of slowing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga
Minetech Records 32% Increase in Revenue for 2Q
Company's loss before tax continues to narrow on higher revenue contribution from civil engineering and manufacturing divisions. KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Civil engineering specialist and bituminous products manufacturer Minetech Resources Berhad today reported that the Company recorded a 31.9% rise in revenue to RM26.9 million for the second quarter ended 30 September 2022 (2Q FY2023) compared with RM20.4 million in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year (2Q FY2022).
Banco Macro: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) _ Banco Macro SA (BMA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $65.6 million. The bank, based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research...
Zacks.com
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Dogs of the Dow 2023: 5 Dividend Stocks to Watch
The 2023 lineup of Dogs seems to face thornier problems than in years past. Here are five names to watch for those who adhere to this decades-old income-and-value strategy.
ValueWalk
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
Motley Fool
Searching for Huge Passive Income? Buy This Dividend King
Accounting for the sale of its wine business, Altria’s revenue net of excise taxes edged higher. An earnings rise helped the tobacco company keep its dividend payout ratio within its target. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
