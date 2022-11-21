Read full article on original website
Satellos Bioscience: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Satellos Bioscience Inc. (MSCLF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents.
George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share. The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw...
Partner Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
ROSH HA AYIN ISRAEL, Israel (AP) _ Partner Communications Co. (PTNR) on Wednesday reported profit of $15 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Rosh Ha Ayin Israel, Israel-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. The mobile phone network operator posted revenue of $252...
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
Want $100 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $10,200 in These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Stocks
The recurring profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them smart buys during a bear market. Splitting $10,200 three ways between these supercharged dividend stocks, which range in yield from 10% to 15.4%, can generate $100 in monthly income. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million. The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share. The clothing company posted revenue of $633.4 million in...
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
Aurora Mobile: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
SHENZHEN, China (AP) _ Aurora Mobile Ltd. (JG) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 2 cents per share.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
These 3 Stocks Are Crushing the Market. Wall Street Thinks They Can Soar at Least 78% Higher.
What's better than a stock that's a big winner? A stock that's a big winner that should be able to keep on winning in the future. There are more in this category than you might think. The following three stocks are absolutely crushing the market so far this year. And Wall Street thinks they can soar at least 78% higher.
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
VMware (VMW) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMW - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $1.47 per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.60 and declined 11.4% year over year. Revenues of $3.21 billion lagged the consensus mark by 4.81%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of a mere 0.7%. Suspension of business operations...
Trading Strategies For HP Stock Heading Into Q4 Earnings
HP is trading in a strong uptrend, giving back about 50% of each bullish move north on retracements. Several analysts cut price targets on HP, citing macro concerns. HP, Inc HPQ is set to print its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, and the stock was popping slightly higher heading into the report.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
Within the last quarter, O'Reilly Automotive ORLY has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $830.29 versus the current price of O'Reilly Automotive at $850.47, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Nordstrom Investors Run From Q3 Earnings Beat: 'These Retailers Are So Unpredictable'
It has been a mixed bag so far for third-quarter retail earnings season, with some big beats and some big misses. The investor reaction to both the good and bad reports has been inconsistent as well, and that theme carries on Wednesday with Nordstrom Inc JWN, which is the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day.
