Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
George Weston: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ George Weston Ltd. (WNGRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $692.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had profit of $4.71 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.39 per share. The baked goods maker and parent of the conglomerate Loblaw...
MySanAntonio
Guess: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BIOGGIO, Switzerland (AP) _ Guess Inc. (GES) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.8 million. The Bioggio, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share. The clothing company posted revenue of $633.4 million in...
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
65 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On in 2022
Yield isn't everything when it comes to finding the best dividend stocks. Income investors know there's no substitute for regular dividend increases over the long haul.
msn.com
S&P 500 Rises 0.6%; Deere Earnings Beat Estimates
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 34,221.83 while the NASDAQ rose 1.06% to 11,292.79. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.61% to 4,027.81. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer discretionary shares...
5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023
Beneath every grand house (err... portfolio) is a strong foundation. Build yours this year.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Perfect PERF shares moved upwards by 35.7% to $7.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1 million shares, making up 999.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $845.6 million. Iris...
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
AbbVie Boosts Its Dividend: Is the Dividend King a Buy?
The global economic and geopolitical environment is far from certain right now, with elevated inflation throughout the world and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. And if there's anything that the market craves, it is certainty. This goes some way to explaining why the S&P 500 index is down about 18% so far in 2022.
Zacks.com
Warner Music (WMG) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
WMG - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of 28 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 115.38%. The company reported earnings of 5 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.50 billion beat the consensus mark by 6.91% and increased 8.8% year over year. At...
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
Earnings Previews: Cisco Systems, Nvidia
Two tech biggies are set to report quarterly results after markets close on Wednesday. Here is what analysts are expecting to hear.
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Posts Mixed Results
PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) stock plunges 18.98% (As on November 23, 12:28:56 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed result for the third quarter of FY 22. The company has ended the third quarter with 26 million PagBank clients, the second largest digital bank in Brazil. PagBank cash-in surpassed 40 billion reais, and Total Deposits reached almost 20 billion reais just 3 years after its creation. PAGS TPV totaled R$195.4 billion, an increase of +56% vs. 3Q21 due to the growth of +35% in PagSeguro TPV and +79% in PagBank TPV, mainly driven by the maturation of merchant cohorts’ and market share gains in payments combined with deeper engagement with PagBank services. PAGS Net Take Rate totaled 2.90% in 3Q22, an increase of +48 bps vs. 3Q21 and +15 bps vs. 2Q22. This increase reflects the ongoing repricing process, which is mainly applicable to our prepayment services. PagSeguro TPV totaled R$ 90.3 billion, an increase of +35% vs. 3Q21.
NASDAQ
Berkshire Hathaway sells shares worth $80.7 mln in China's BYD
HONG KONG, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 3.23 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD 1211.HK002594.SZ for HK$630.33 million ($80.67 million), a stock exchange filing showed. The sale lowered Berkshire Hathaway's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to...
Dollar Tree Stock Slumps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Mixed 2022 Outlook
Dollar Tree (DLTR) - Get Free Report posted better-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while lifting its full-year sales forecast, as consumers continue to trade down to the discount retail space amid surging inflation and uncertain economic prospects. Shares in the group were hit hard, however, by the group's forecast that...
AOL Corp
HP CEO on sales drop: 'It's a challenging environment'
The PC correction and slow growth in the U.S. economy have been a one-two punch to computing giant HP Inc (HPQ). HP saw fiscal fourth-quarter sales fall 11.2% from a year ago, pushed lower by a 26% decline in the number of notebook computer units sold. Meanwhile, desktop unit sales fell 3% in the quarter and consumer printer unit sales fell 4% while commercial gained 5%.
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) Gives Weak Outlook
Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) stock fell 5.55% (As on November 23, 12:31:12 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company issued a lower-than-expected outlook in its latest earnings report. Total billings in the quarter rose 16% year-over-year to $1.36 billion, driven by positive growth in Design revenue, up 14% to $1.087 billion, and Make revenue, up 24% to $117 million. Subscription plan revenue also rose 14%, to $1.188 billion. Net revenue retention remains in the range of 100% to 110%. Total adjusted operating income was $465 million, up from $365 million in the third quarter of last year. Deferred revenue rose 13%, to $3.78 billion. Remaining performance obligations (“RPO”) increased 11 percent to $4.68 billion. Current RPO increased 9 percent to $3.14 billion. Total non-GAAP operating income was $465 million, compared to $365 million in the third quarter last year. Non-GAAP operating margin was 36 percent, up 4 percentage points compared to the third quarter last year. Cash flow from operating activities was $469 million, an increase of $198 million compared to the third quarter last year. Free cash flow was $460 million, an increase of $203 million compared to the third quarter last year.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: MKS Instruments, Teradyne and Northrop Grumman
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/22, MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI), Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), and Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 12/9/22, Teradyne, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/21/22, and Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 12/14/22. As a percentage of MKSI's recent stock price of $76.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of MKS Instruments Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when MKSI shares open for trading on 11/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for TER to open 0.12% lower in price and for NOC to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.
Comments / 0