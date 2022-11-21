Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Apple, Manchester United, Activision Blizzard and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. Apple — Apple's stock shed 2% on Friday after protests occurred at the iPhone maker's major Foxconn supplier in China earlier this week. Analysts and investors have also feared that recent manufacturing shutdowns in the country following a Covid-19 resurgence could dent supply this holiday season.
NBC San Diego
Microsoft Raised the Bar for Windows PCs With Its Surface Computers, Despite Low Share After a Decade
Microsoft has failed to pick up even 3% of market share in its 10 years of selling Surface PCs that have come in the form of convertible tablets, laptops and all-in-one computers. Finding Surface devotees can be hard to find, but they're out there. The Surface business isn't tiny today....
NBC San Diego
Dow Closes More Than 150 Points Higher. Stocks Notch Gains for Holiday Week
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Friday, notching a gain during the holiday-shortened trading week. The Dow rose 152.97 points, or 0.45% to 34,347.03, marking the third consecutive session of gains. The S&P 500 fell 0.03% to end the day at 4,026.12. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.52% to 11,226.36, weighed down by shares of Activision Blizzard, which fell 4% on news that the FTC could block Microsoft from taking over the gaming company.
NBC San Diego
Tech's Reality Check: How the Industry Lost $7.4 Trillion in One Year
The Nasdaq has tumbled sharply from its all-time high a year ago, as layoffs, inflation and rising interest rates roil the tech industry. Companies are slowing spending and responding to a weakening economy after seeing their stock prices tank. "You just don't know what it's going to be like going...
NBC San Diego
Binance, Other Crypto Firms Line Up Bids for Bankrupt Voyager Digital After FTX Collapse
Digital currency lender Voyager Digital has been thrown back to square one after FTX, which had initially agreed to acquire the firm, filed for bankruptcy. Crypto platforms Binance and CrossTower both said they plan to submit revised bids for the company. Binance has also set up a $1 billion fund...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: Cryptocurrency Isn't a Smart Investment — and Hasn't Been for a While
Cryptocurrencies are suffering from a spectacular fall from grace and are now drawing increasing regulatory scrutiny and investigations around the globe. A lack of clear and uniform cryptocurrency regulation — both within and across countries — creates tremendous uncertainty for long-term investors. Cryptocurrencies have failed to demonstrate either...
NBC San Diego
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Slip at the End of Winning Week; Credit Suisse Falls to All-Time Low
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets fell slightly on Friday to close out an upbeat week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting minutes added to expectations that monetary policy tightening may slow down. The pan-European Stoxx 600 down 0.25% by late afternoon, though on course...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Stocks Mostly Lower, Tokyo Inflation at Highest in 40 Years; U.S. Markets Closed
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific were mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and slated to end its session early on Friday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.35% to close at 28,283.03 and the Topix ended...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We hope you had a terrific Thanksgiving. If you're scheduled to work today, please don't work too hard. U.S. stock markets are knocking off early, anyway, at 1 p.m. ET. (Bond markets close at 2 p.m.) Despite it being a short week with somewhat low trading volumes, equities are on pace to finish the frame in positive territory. The Fed minutes released Wednesday put a little extra pep in traders' steps. The central bank's policy makers indicated they are ready to slow down the pace of rate hikes given evidence of some progress in the fight against inflation. Read live market updates here.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Shoppers Alone in Boosting Black Friday Spend as Cost-Of-Living Crisis Hits Europe
Black Friday may offer an opportunity to bag a bargain, but many shoppers will be expecting steeper discounts this year. U.S. consumers are alone in planning to increase their spend this year, while European shoppers expect to cut back by as much as 18%, according to research. The findings come...
NBC San Diego
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
NBC San Diego
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
NBC San Diego
Domino's Is Building a Fleet of GM Chevy Bolt EVs for the Future of Pizza Delivery
Domino's is buying 800 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles for delivery use at stores across the U.S. as the pizza restaurant franchise looks to make its fleet more climate friendly. This is not the first effort by Domino's to advance delivery, with recent tests of autonomous vehicles and an e-bike program.
NBC San Diego
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
NBC San Diego
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
NBC San Diego
German Property Market Will Slow — But No Significant Correction Ahead, Central Bank Says
Claudia Buch, vice president of the Bundesbank, told CNBC there had not been a reversal of the "overall dynamic" in the housing market so there would still be overvaluations. German homeowners are less vulnerable to interest rate rises than some elsewhere due to the high proportion of fixed-rate mortgages. The...
NBC San Diego
You'll Pay Less for Gas Over the Holidays, as Prices Continue to Slide — Here's How Much a Gallon Costs in Your State
Travelers get a bit of break over the Thanksgiving holiday, since gas prices dropped by 16 cents in the past week, bringing the average price of a gallon in the U.S. to $3.61. That's well below the summer peak of over $5 for a regular gallon of gas, although as of Wednesday, prices are still 21 cents higher than a year ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).
Comments / 0