Miami-dade County, FL

Miami-Dade issues no-swim advisory due to sewer overflow

By CBS Miami Team
 5 days ago

MIAMI - On Monday afternoon, Miami-Dade issued a no-swim advisory due to localized sewer overflow due to the heavy rainfall experienced during the last 24 hours.

Wastewater overspilled into Shrimper's Lagoon, which is adjacent to the treatment plant.

The order affects Virginia Key Beach and Outdoor Center, Crandon Beach, Key Biscayne Beach, and Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

Fishing and boating in areas under the no-swim advisory should also be avoided, county officials said.

Officials said, "the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will conduct continued sampling for the posted waters and the advisory will remain in effect until testing provides two consecutive days of clear samples."

Miami, FL
