KAAL-TV
Olmsted County man convicted in drug conspiracy
(ABC 6 News) – An Olmsted County man was convicted in federal court Nov. 17 for conspiring to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine. Christopher Allen Edwards, 39, was arrested in Oct. 2021 with four kilograms of cocaine in his Rochester-area rental car. Olmsted...
KAAL-TV
Sentencing rescheduled for former RAC employee who assaulted teenager
(ABC 6 News) – A former Rochester Athletic Club employee’s sentencing was rescheduled to Feb. 15, 2023. Bradley Dorsher, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a teenager in August of this year. Dorsher who lists a Brandon, MN address, was accused of...
KAAL-TV
Crosswalk sign taken out in car accident
(ABC 6 News) – A cross walk will need to be replaced after a car accident in downtown Rochester during Black Friday. It happened on the corner of 3rd Ave SW and 4th St SE around after 3pm. Two cars were involved in the accident. One crashed into a cross walk sign hard enough to have the Rochester Fire Department remove it from the scene.
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
KAAL-TV
Mission: Turkey Sandwich ensures everyone has a Thanksgiving meal
(ABC 6 News) – Thursday morning, members of the People of Hope parish in Rochester wanted to make sure that everyone felt love on Thanksgiving with a holiday meal. While many spend Thanksgiving day at home with their families, others have to work. Because they are at work, many may not get that holiday meal. That’s when the idea for Mission: Turkey Sandwich was born 10 years ago.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving dinner
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army hosted their annual Thanksgiving dinner Thursday afternoon for community members to enjoy. Over 30 volunteers and 100 guests came and enjoyed the meal. “It’s great to just see people coming in and saying ‘Happy Thanksgiving,'” said Major Cornell Voeller, with the...
KAAL-TV
Saturday HS Girls Basketball Recap: Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa, La Crescent all win
(ABC 6 News) — Dover-Eyota hosted the Early Bird Invitational and beat Minneapolis North 63-25 Saturday night. Zumbrota-Mazeppa beat Houston 39-26 at that same invitational. Elsewhere, Pine Island lost their home opener to La Crescent 63-50.
KAAL-TV
Small Business Saturday, Here Comes Santa Claus usher in holiday season in downtown Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – The holiday season is upon us. Small Business Saturday and Here Comes Santa Claus will usher in the holiday season in downtown Rochester on Nov. 26. It’ll be a full day of events presented by the Rochester Downtown Alliance (RDA), Altra Federal Credit Union and Threshold Arts. The schedule of events is below.
KAAL-TV
Chatfield, St. Charles girls basketball get dominant wins at Thanksgiving invitational
(ABC 6 News) — It seemed like a night of one-upmanship for Chatfield and St. Charles. Although the rival schools did not play each other, they dominated their respective opponents Friday night at St. Charles’ Thanksgiving Invitational. Chatfield (SR) Anna Kivimagi scored a game-high 22 points in Chatfield’s 63-31 win vs. Lanesboro. (JR) Makadyn Gust scored a game-high 25 points in St. Charles’ 67-33 victory over Southland.
