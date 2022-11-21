ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Black Friday 2022: Save $200 on our highest-rated air purifier

By Mark Brezinski, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G7Zbq_0jJ6Z62Q00
Black Friday 2022: Save on the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i air purifier Reviewed / Blueair

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Black Friday 2022 deals are now live! Retailers everywhere are offering deep discounts on just about everything through Cyber Monday with many deals lasting the rest of November. One great deal that just dropped is the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i .

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

The DustMagnet is currently our highest-rated air purifier . This awesome compact purifier is normally $399.99 and currently on sale for $199.99. Considering we think it's great at full price, saving 50% makes this far and away one of the best values you can find in this space.

Black Friday 2022: The year's biggest sales are happening now, we've rounded up the best deals for you to shop

Reviewed's Top 10: Shop the absolute best early Black Friday deals on Apple, Solo Stove and HexClad

The ultimate holiday gift guide: Shop the best gift ideas for everyone on your list

The main reason we love the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is because it has some of the best particulate clearance rates out of all the purifiers we've tested to date. It also has intuitive controls, an attractive and functional design and helpful smart features like Alexa integration and app control. It's rated for rooms around 356 square feet.

The only niche use case where we wouldn't necessarily recommend the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is if your main concern is clearing out volatile organic compounds or VOCs. While it will clear out the room eventually, it's just slow to do so.

$200 at Amazon

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Black Friday 2022: Save $200 on our highest-rated air purifier

Comments / 0

Related
Consumer Reports.org

Best Early Black Friday Deals at Walmart

Black Friday may not have begun yet, but you can still find big savings. Walmart’s deals have already started popping up—both on the retailer’s website and in brick-and-mortar stores. And starting Monday, the retailer will be resuming its annual "Deals for Days" sales, releasing sales every Monday on popular items like TVs and headphones.
CNET

Win a Sweet $20 Amazon Credit for Black Friday. How to Start Now

If you're already planning on shopping Amazon's Black Friday deals this week, then make sure you play Amazon's new Spin & Win game via the Amazon app. The wheel consists of six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
TechRadar

Dyson Black Friday 2022 deals: discounts on vacuum cleaners, fans and more

Dyson has become a household name, offering innovative tech wrapped in beautifully designed products for the home and your hair. However, all Dyson products – whether its popular cordless vacuum cleaners or its fan/purifiers – are pretty darn expensive. So, if you can find them on a discount,...
Us Weekly

17 of the Best Amazon Black Friday Fashion Deals — Up to 75% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When it comes to Black Friday deals, Amazon is our top destination for pretty much everything — from tech, to appliances, to decor to even clothing. Especially clothing! Amazon Fashion has become a top shopping destination for amazing […]
Engadget

Walmart’s best Black Friday deals today: A 70-inch Vizio TV for under $450 and a Samsung smart watch for over $200 off

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. It's the most wonderful time of the year to save on big tech purchases and Walmart absolutely has you covered with today's lineup of discounted items. You'll find everything from a Samsung smart watch that looks and feels like a stylish analog timepiece to a massive 70-inch TV. Tech gifts are the most loved items on most recipient's lists, but they're also the ones that tend to be the budget busters. Stock up now and take advantage of these incredible sales and give the best gifts without hurting your wallet.
Bustle

Bath & Body Works' Black Friday 2022 Sale Is Coming In Hot

There are different types of people on Thanksgiving: the resident chefs, the cheerful holiday decorators, the movie marathoners, the 5K turkey trot runners, the football watchers, and of course, the avid Black Friday shoppers (who typically spend weeks strategically planning their buys). If you just so happen to be the...
OK! Magazine

6 Best Black Friday Home & Tech Sales Not To Miss — Shop Now

Black Friday is not only a perfect time to shop for gifts for everyone on your list — the biggest sale of the year is also the perfect opportunity to update your home with new furniture, decor and any items you've had your eye on. Home and tech deals are the unsung heroes of the holiday shopping season's biggest day. OK! Magazine has brought you the best sales to shop this year to save on all things home and tech related. Whether you've been looking to upgrade your tv or spruce up your work-from-home office, these Black Friday home and...
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

688K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy