Black Friday 2022: Save $200 on our highest-rated air purifier
- Save 50% on the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i .
- The 5410i is currently our highest-rated air purifier .
Black Friday 2022 deals are now live! Retailers everywhere are offering deep discounts on just about everything through Cyber Monday with many deals lasting the rest of November. One great deal that just dropped is the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i .
The DustMagnet is currently our highest-rated air purifier . This awesome compact purifier is normally $399.99 and currently on sale for $199.99. Considering we think it's great at full price, saving 50% makes this far and away one of the best values you can find in this space.
The main reason we love the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is because it has some of the best particulate clearance rates out of all the purifiers we've tested to date. It also has intuitive controls, an attractive and functional design and helpful smart features like Alexa integration and app control. It's rated for rooms around 356 square feet.
The only niche use case where we wouldn't necessarily recommend the Blueair DustMagnet 5410i is if your main concern is clearing out volatile organic compounds or VOCs. While it will clear out the room eventually, it's just slow to do so.
