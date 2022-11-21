ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury deliberations to begin Tuesday in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

By Ella Lee, USA TODAY
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON — A D.C. jury will begin deliberating at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the trial of five Oath Keepers accused of plotting against the government to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot .

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four other members of the right-wing militia group face the most serious charges brought so far in relation to the attack on the Capitol, chief among them a seditious conspiracy charge.

The stakes are high for the Justice Department, which hasn't tried a seditious conspiracy case in a decade nor won a guilty verdict since 1995, when Islamic militants who plotted to bomb New York City landmarks were prosecuted.

A guilty verdict could serve as a warning to government dissenters that violent acts against the U.S. will be punished. But an acquittal could undermine the Justice Department's narrative that the events of Jan. 6 endangered democracy — and embolden the militia movement.

This artist sketch depicts the trial of Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes and four others charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022. Dana Verkouteren, AP

The Oath Keepers on trial also face charges of obstructing — and conspiring to obstruct— an official proceeding, conspiring to prevent an officer from discharging duties, destruction of government property, civil disorder and tampering with documents or proceedings.

During the seven-week trial, prosecutors have painted the defendants as embattled extremists willing to stop at nothing to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden. But defense attorneys for the Oath Keepers on trial have claimed that the government's depiction of the defendants is inaccurate .

The jury will deliberate Tuesday before breaking for Thanksgiving. Deliberations will resume next week.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jury deliberations to begin Tuesday in Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial

Comments / 3

BLUE TSUNAMI
5d ago

😂🤡🤡😂🤡😂 All I can feel for Trump worshippers now is pity. They have become like drug addicts. Looking to fox for their next fix. They no longer think with their own minds instead they share a "mob mentality" that is void of logic. I wish they could really hear what is coming out of their mouth and see how absurd all of it is. There is no amount of clear evidence that would prove the truth in their mind that Trump lost, or any of the other things they constantly repeat and rant about that are not rational. Trump worshipers are addicted to the drama and chaos that the lies and conspiracy theories create. THEY ARE IN A CULT GO SIT YOUR LOSER BUTT DOWN FOOL.

Reply
2
BLUE TSUNAMI
5d ago

IN the 21 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 900 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including over 300 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing. Prison sentences range from 1yr to 10 years handed down.

Reply
2
BLUE TSUNAMI
5d ago

An unbelievable story of bravery by patrons at Club Q. An Army vet went into "combat mode," tackled the gunman & beat him over the head with his own pistol. A drag dancer "stomped on the gunman with her high heels."3:31 PM · Nov 21, 2022

Reply
2
 

Related
Law & Crime

‘It Is an Injustice’: Justice Thomas Slams Sixth Circuit for ‘Profound Disrespect’ to Death Penalty Jurors, Murder Victims and Even Congress

Justice Clarence Thomas on Monday waged yet another head-on attack on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, penning a furious dissent over the Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider Shoop v. Cunningham. Justices Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch joined Thomas’ dissent, which slammed the 6th Circuit for...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Federal judge orders arrest of True the Vote founders behind bogus voter fraud claims

Shortly after a federal judge ordered the arrest of the founders of a Texas group that spread baseless election conspiracy theories, US Marshals escorted the duo out of a Houston courtroom and into a holding cell.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips are the founders of True the Vote and the executive producers of a film promoted by Donald Trump and other prominent Republicans to advance a fraudulent narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.On 31 October, US District Judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered their detention for “one-day and further until they fully comply” with a court order demanding...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

‘The Public Will Be Significantly Harmed’: Trump Asks Chief Justice John Roberts for Emergency Stay of Tax Returns Release Mandated by Lower Courts

— Former President Donald Trump on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the U.S. House of Representatives House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining his tax returns in perhaps the final stage of a long-and-winding legal battle over the hotly disputed issue. The emergency request comes on the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Law & Crime

Alex Jones Gets His Assets Frozen and Is Ordered to Pay Additional $473 Million in Punitive Damages by Sandy Hook Trial Judge He Called a ‘Tyrant’

Infowars host Alex Jones hit a double whammy this week as a judge in Connecticut issued two different orders against him that will put severe strain on his personal and business finances. Waterbury Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis first froze the professional conspiracy theorist’s funds, temporarily barring him from transferring...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Independent

Kari Lake news – live: Dismal turnout at Arizona protest as Republican’s supporters deny election

Fewer than 20 people supporting Kari Lake gathered outside the state capitol in Arizona on Tuesday to protest her loss in the race for governor.Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs defeated the Donald Trump-endorsed Republican in one of the most-watched midterm contests in the country.The race was called on Monday night, with Ms Hobbs ahead by roughly 20,000 votes, with 50.4 per cent of the vote count to Ms Lake’s 49.6 per cent.In remarks to supporters the morning after her projected victory, Ms Hobbs said Arizona voters chose “solving our problems over conspiracy theories” and “sanity over chaos” after defeating the...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Trump plots to “imprison significant numbers of reporters” if he wins in 2024: report

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Amid speculation that former U.S. President Donald Trump will announce his 2024 run next week, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday that the Republican leader has sought advice about how he could ramp up his war with the news media by jailing journalists if he regains control of the White House.
TEXAS STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
