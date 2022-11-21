What is FIFA concussion protocol for World Cup 2022?

Iran's starting goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand collided with a teammate in the first half of his team's World Cup game against England on Monday. He was evaluated for a concussion .

Iranian team medics and captain Ehsan Hajisafi tended to the keeper, who appeared to be in discomfort with a bloody nose. At one point, Hajisafi splashed water on Beiranvand’s face.

Despite apparent reason for further evaluation, Beiranvand stayed in the game for a short period of time — an action that appeared to contravene FIFA concussion protocols.

Beiranvand went down again and was stretchered off the field in the 19th minute.

Under FIFA protocol, Iran was able to substitute backup goalkeeper Hosssein Hosseini into the game without it counting towards their substitution limit.

What is FIFA concussion protocol?

FIFA says, “If there are signs or symptoms of damage to the brain, or a concussive injury is suspected despite the absence of signs or symptoms, the doctor/therapist should remove the player from the pitch for a more detailed examination (using a concussion substitute if available/required).”

Teams are allowed five substitutions in a game. If a head injury occurs, they can use an additional permanent concussion substitution (APCS), in accordance with International Football Association Board guidelines. It does not count towards the permitted five substitutions per match.

During the World Cup, the opposing team doesn’t get another substitution, which is allowed in some leagues to avoid an unfair advantage to the team that lost a player.

Each team has a maximum of one concussion substitution per match.

FIFA began a trial run on the new protocol at the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021. Since then, several prominent leagues have adapted the protocol. The Premier League instituted the rule last season.

