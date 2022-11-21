Read full article on original website
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why B2EMO’s Puppeteer Got to Voice the Droid
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Before K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) came into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, there was another droid fretting over the man's questionable decisions. In the 3-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor audiences got to meet B2EMO, a highly stressed out, and bright red salvage assist unit who has been part of the Andor family for many years. Ahead of Andor's jaw-dropping season finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Tony Gilroy about a wide variety of Andor-related topics, including the scene-stealing droid B2EMO and the man who brought him to life.
Is Cassian Andor’s Search For His Sister Over? Diego Luna Doesn't Think So [Exclusive]
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]When Andor first premiered back in September, Tony Gilroy presented fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a rare look into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life before the rebellion. In addition to fully fleshing the character out and exploring the many facets of his personality, the first three episodes also introduced Cassian's unending search for his long-lost sister. But has that search finally come to an end now that Season 1 has concluded?
Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna Talk ‘Andor’ Season 1 Finale and the Scene in Luthen’s Shuttle [Exclusive]
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Across the 12-episode first season of Tony Gilroy's Andor, audiences have been treated to a front-row seat in watching the sparks of the rebellion finally light a flame within Cassian Andor (Diego Luna). In the finale, after enduring incarceration on Narkina 5, his mother's (Fiona Shaw) death, and seeing the effects that torture has had on Bix (Adria Arjona) Cassian is finally ready to commit his life to the rebellion or die trying to join. In the final minutes of the episode, he sneaks onto Luthen Rael's (Stellan Skarsgård) haulcraft and asked the man to either kill him or let him join the rebellion, and of course with Rogue One on the horizon fans know how this conversation will go.
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Andor' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.
'Andor' Season 2: Cast, Filming Updates, and Everything We Know So Far
Out of all the Star Wars shows that came out on Disney+ in 2022, the biggest surprise was none other than Andor. This series follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as he goes from someone who just wants to stay out of trouble to a full-fledged member of the Rebel Alliance. Many critics have praised Andor for being the most mature and thematically rich Star Wars show to date. Thankfully, Disney renewed Andor for a second and final season prior to the first season's release. Therefore, we've created a handy, easy-to-read guide that will tell you everything we know so far about Andor Season 2.
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
How ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Sets Up 'GOTG' Vol. 3
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
'Guardians of the Galaxy': James Gunn Explains Why Kevin Bacon Was the "Perfect Person" to Cast in the Holiday Special
As Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts on Disney+, Kevin Bacon is now an official part of the MCU. The Footloose actor was first named dropped in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and the long-running joke has finally paid off in the new feature. Interestingly Bacon has always been a part of the grander Marvel universe with his previous casting in Fox’s X-Men: First Class. In a new interview with Variety, director James Gunn explained why casting Bacon despite his previous appearance, was the right idea and discloses why he had to cut his action sequence from the holiday special.
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
New ‘Andor’ Images Explore All the ‘Star Wars’ Easter Eggs in Luthen’s Shop
Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
How James Cameron Tricked Sigourney Weaver Into Signing on for 'Aliens'
While it’s hard to imagine a version of Aliens that doesn’t involve Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley, director James Cameron had to bluff with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s agent to get her to sign for the sequel. During an interview for GQ, Cameron said that it was hard to get Weaver to join the sequel, which led him to pretend to write her character off the script.
Jenna Ortega Reveals Why She Didn't Ask Christina Ricci for Wednesday Addams Advice
Playing a character that audiences are familiar with is a difficult thing to do while trying not to veer too far from the source material or stay too close to someone else’s interpretation. That’s why Wednesday star Jenna Ortega refrained from seeking any advice from her cast mate and predecessor Christina Ricci in regards to playing the eldest daughter of the Addams Family.
How Mike Flanagan Convinced Stephen King to Accept His 'Doctor Sleep' Changes
It's no secret that Stephen King has long hated Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining. As a deeply personal film for the horror author that hit on his own struggles with alcoholism, any changes that lost that heart inevitably wouldn't sit well with him. When Mike Flanagan was tasked with adapting Doctor Sleep, however, he once again came to King with some changes to his book and ultimately got to put his own spin on the author's work. Now, with a post on Tumblr, the director explained how he got King to come around to his proposed changes despite his reluctance.
10 Great Anti-War Films To Watch After 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is currently streaming on Netflix, a battle torn drama adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, who channeled his experiences as a German soldier during World War One in a criticism of the war itself. The groundbreaking story is the quintessential anti-war film depicting the proverbial hell-on-earth landscape of trench warfare as it following an eager young soldier, Paul (Felix Kammerer), whose fantasies of heroism are quickly ravaged by warfare.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a standalone special clocking in under 45 minutes, you'd think there wouldn't be a ton of room for Easter eggs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released today on Disney+. But writer/director James Gunn and company still manage to tuck in a number of Marvel references, sly jokes, and hidden cameos amongst all the festive chaos. Here's a list of all the eggs we found scattered throughout the special.
It Sucks That 'The Children’s Hour's Take on Queerness Is Still Relevant 60 Years Later
Editor's note: The following contains references to suicide. The 1961 movie The Children’s Hour, an Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine vehicle from director William Wyler, explicitly tackles queerness and societal intolerance of it. In a happy twist, the film actually manages to handle this material not just non-embarrassingly, but even better than certain modern films attempting to make a big statement on bigotry against queer people.
