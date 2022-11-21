Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Lyons Returns to Alabama
Former West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons returns to the University Alabama
WDTV
Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week - Morgantown Swim
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Our Bridge Sports Complex Athletes of the Week are the captains from Morgantown high school’s swim team: Delaney Householder, Carter Redelman, Caroline Riggs and Lake Embrey. View the story above*. Morgantown swim finished their season opener strong, winning first in 15 of 22 events. For...
Alabama Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
It's been a challenging season for the Alabama Crimson Tide, who currently reside No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Poll with a record of 9-2. The Crimson Tide anticipates an offseason full of changes both on the coaching staff and the player personnel side of things. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Alabama running back Trey Sanders has entered the transfer portal.
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
Punching down? Alabama bars become latest targets of lawsuits by fight promoter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Cordell Carter can take a punch. But he said the battle he’s now found himself in isn’t really a fair fight. Carter and the now-closed Carter’s Sports Bar in Birmingham are being sued by a fight promotor for allegedly illegally showing multiple UFC fights without paying the appropriate license fee. Carter […]
Taylor signs with Alabama, hopes to be future Olympian
Augusta’s Gabe Taylor is already a miracle. Born with spina bifida, doctors had said he’d be paralyzed from the chest d
thearabtribune.com
1972 Iron Bowl was memorable for multiple reasons for local fans
George Stone’s first Alabama-Auburn game was memorable for more reasons than the obvious. It was the 1972 Iron Bowl, ever since known as the “Punt Bama Punt” game. Played on Dec. 2 at Birmingham’s Legion Field, the game belonged to heavily favored and second-ranked Alabama until 10 minutes left.
wvtm13.com
Alabama Power CEO announces retirement
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
WDTV
Eleanor Ball
Eleanor Ball, 91, of Fairmont passed away at her home on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born in Webster Springs on December 01, 1930, a daughter of the late Thomas William and Hazel Hamrick Knicley Riffle. She had worked at Giant Eagle and was a floral designer at Galloways Florist. She was a member of Mt. Nebo Church of Christ and was active in the Smithtown Community. She enjoyed making jewelry. Eleanor was an animal lover and was fond of her pets Heidi, Kitty and Nate. She most enjoyed time with her loving family and friends. She is survived by her daughter Diana Ball Freeland of Fairmont; one son Roger Ball of Fairmont; a daughter-in-law Brenda Cole Ball of Ohio; three brothers Donald Riffle of Mannington, William “Bill” Riffle and his wife Carla of Missouri, and David Riffle of Missouri; one brother-in-law Dr. Gene V. Ball and his wife Sarah Jane of Alabama; one sister Jane Atkinson and her husband Don of Missouri; three grandchildren Brian Freeland, Joshua Ball and his wife Morgan, and Rachel McPherson and her husband Brent; three great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband and World War II Era Veteran Jake Lester Ball, who’s cremains will be laid to rest with her, one son Keith Ball; one grandson Christopher Freeland three sisters Louise Smith, Helen Currey and Frances Hartley and one brother Robert Riffle. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to Mt. Nebo Church of Christ in care of Dean Bunner, 255 Mingo Lane, Fairmont, WV 26554. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Friday, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Evangelist Isiah Janes officiating. Burial will follow at Pisgah Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
MSU men's basketball to take on No. 18 Alabama in first game of Phil Knight Invitational
There are few days off for MSU men's hoops. Following a packed week starting off with the Champions Classic and wrapping up on Friday with the Gavitt Games, Michigan State will head to Portland, Oregon to face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday in the first game and quarterfinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Spartans will play Friday and Sunday as well. They will play against either Connecticut or Oregon on Friday with their Sunday opponent dependent on the outcome of the tournament.Michigan State utilized this past week as a way to shut down skepticism surrounding its shortened rotation at hand...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
WDTV
Scarlet Rae Brown
Scarlet Rae Brown, 72, of Fairmont, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, November 21, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1950, to Harold Bert and Velma Ruth Ritter of Clarksburg. Scarlet is survived by her loving daughter and caregiver, Melany Anne Brown – Loudin and her...
WDTV
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk
Lance Corporal Randy Antonk, 68, of Fairmont passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at his home. He was born September 30, 1954 in Fairmont, WV, a son of Loretta Antonk and the late Frank Antonk. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Linda Antonk. Randy was...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Hartselle Enquirer
Tigers’ season comes to a close with loss to Mountain Brook
MOUNTAIN BROOK – The Hartselle Tigers’ 2022 season came to a close with a 49-30 loss on the road at Mountain Brook this past Friday. The Tigers’ magical run ends with a 12-1 record that will remain in the memory of Hartselle football fans for years to come.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Birmingham’s St. Paul United Methodist Church receives $500,000 grant from National Park Service
In May, the National Park Service announced St. Paul United Methodist Church would receive a grant for preservation, restoration, and repair. This week, the historic church was formally presented with its check. On Monday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell paid a special visit to the Birmingham church to present a $500,000...
United Methodist split update: Clearbranch votes to go; Trinity Homewood stays
Clearbranch United Methodist Church in Trussville voted Monday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church, joining 158 other North Alabama churches that have lined up asking to leave. Several more churches will likely vote to disaffiliate before a Dec. 10 meeting of the North Alabama Conference of the United Methodist...
WDTV
Shawn Patrick Halpenny
Shawn Patrick Halpenny, 60, of Fairmont, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born in Fairmont on February 18, 1962, a son of Donald Lawrence Halpenny and the late Anita Halpenny. Shawn was employed by Price Cutter. In addition to his father, Shawn is survived by his brothers, Keith...
Eagles in Alabama: See photos of iconic rock band playing to packed arena
For Eagles aficionados in Alabama, it was reason to celebrate. The iconic band returned to Birmingham on Monday after a four-year absence, playing songs fans know and love. The 8:07 p.m. show at the Legacy Arena at the BJCC, which drew a packed house, was a stop on the Eagles’ “Hotel California” tour. What better album to showcase than the monster hit of 1976, which made the famous group even more renowned?
birminghamtimes.com
A Program for Young Black Males That Could Reduce Violence in Birmingham
The Birmingham City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a conflict resolution curriculum designed specifically for young Black men in City Schools (BCS) to begin by spring semester in 2023. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the program is another way the city can support reducing violence in Birmingham. “I think we all...
