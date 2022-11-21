Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: Coke Plant families
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A cold day in February brought word no one expected. The closing of the Coke Plant in Follansbee. It brought up just how fragile the life of a steelworker can be these days. "What happened to us was all of the sudden. The plant was...
WTOV 9
NEWS9 Special Assignment: How the Coke plant's closure is affecting Follansbee
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — The announcement of the closing of the Coke plant in Follansbee came in February. What's happened to the prospects for the property since then?. When the plant closed back in the spring, it was obvious there would be impacts on the town of Follansbee. "What...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs discuss cooking safety as holidays near
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the season of celebrating, and with that comes a lot of cooking. But sometimes cooking a meal can go wrong. And now local fire departments are prioritizing fire safety, especially when cooking a holiday feast. "Cooking (is) the No.1 cause of fires during...
WTRF
Christmas at the Fort lights up Steubenville from the ground to the sky
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It’s officially Christmastime in the city – Steubenville that is – as they lit up Historic Fort Steuben on the ground and the sky to kick off the holiday season. “Steubenville Lights Up the Night” is the official start to 2022 Christmas...
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum decorated, ready for visitors
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Plenty of creatures will be stirring through the Belmont County Victorian Mansion Museum as this weekend, it's opening for the holidays. For the first time in 3 years, all three floors of the building are decorated for Christmas. “Last year we only decorated the first...
WTOV 9
City of Steubenville looking for those who wish to protect and serve
"A challenging yet rewarding career." Those are the words Steubenville Police Chief Kenny Anderson when describing life in the police force. A police officer exam for the Steubenville Police Department will be held Dec. 6 for any and all who may be interested. "Officers past and present, you’re correct. They've...
WTOV 9
Authorities preach caution as drivers hit the roads for Thanksgiving
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — It's almost Thanksgiving, which means lots of people coming together for big holiday parties. Part of that happening is travel. Along Interstate 70 in Belmont County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol anticipates high volumes of traffic and possibly some dangerous driving conditions. “(Tuesday night) into...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
orbitmediaonline.com
Convenience store breaks ground
Sheetz, a convenience store and gas station, has officially broken ground northwest of the New Concord Interstate 70 and State Route 83 intersection. “We are looking forward to an exciting grand breaking ceremony when they open which we hope will be next year,” said Mayor Jennifer Lyle. The New...
WTOV 9
Marshall County has plenty planned for Small Business Saturday
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — As the deals come in for Black Friday, small businesses get a deal day of their own. The Marshall County Chamber of Commerce has a whole list of events planned for Small Business Saturday. Among them is their annual toy drive, where anybody can come...
WTOV 9
Small Business Saturday important to Belmont County businesses
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — When you think of retail shopping this time of year, Black Friday probably comes to mind. But local shops are ready for Small Business Saturday, which is one of the busiest and crucial days of the year. “A lot of them depend on this weekend...
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving Eve a popular time for pizza sales
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It is one of the busiest days for pizza sales around the U.S., behind on Super Bowl Sunday, New Year’s Eve, and Halloween. The Thanksgiving holiday is a surprisingly good time for the pizza business. In fact, it is one of the industry’s biggest...
WTOV 9
Fort Steuben Mall plays host to Thanksgiving feast
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Fort Steuben Mall hosted a community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday night. Those in attendance could stop by for a free meal and fellowship with one another. This is the first year for the event as the mall continues to make more efforts to engage with...
WTOV 9
Argh! Porch Pirates looming as holiday packages are shipped
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — An increase in online shopping lends itself to an increase in theft. Porch Pirates are lurking in neighborhoods, hoping for their next great find. "Larceny goes up every year around the packages on the porch is a big one," Marshall County Sheriff Bill Helms said.
weelunk.com
Cheers to Vue 42 – Wheeling’s Newest Cocktail Bar!
Vue 42, Centre Market’s new cocktail bar, wants to know: Is it cocktail hour yet?. After nearly four months of drink crafting, menu building, and renovations at their historic Market Street location, Vue 42 opened its doors to the public on Friday, November 4 with a grand opening event featuring live music from local artist Haley Bundy.
WTOV 9
It's time for the Light up the Night event in Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — It’s time for the Light up the Night event in Steubenville. The annual celebration to usher in the holiday begins at 3 p.m. with the opening of the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market. At 5:30 p.m., Brenda Casey dancers will perform at the Berkman Amphitheater,...
WDTV
I-68 westbound shut down in Mon County due to crash
CHEAT LAKE, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic is backed up for several miles on Interstate 68 westbound in Monongalia County due to an accident involving a tractor-trailer. The crash at mile marker 9 westbound on I-68 was called in to authorities around 4:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The westbound lanes are closed....
WTOV 9
Thanksgiving service gathers folks from across faith spectrum
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Temple Shalom in Wheeling hosted its annual community wide interfaith Thanksgiving service on Wednesday to bring people of all walks of life together. "Every year we gather folks from across the faith spectrum - Jews, Christians, Catholics, protestants, blacks, whites, men and women,” Rabbi Joshua Lief said. “All of us sharing from various faith religions. The idea that each of our faiths directs us to be grateful for our many blessings.”
