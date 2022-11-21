ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police from across Texas attend Grand Prairie officer's funeral

By Alan Scaia
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBNGd_0jJ6YVsj00

Police from as far away as Odessa and Corpus Christi attended the funeral for a Grand Prairie Police officer killed in the line of duty last week. Officer Brandon Tsai died during a chase with someone suspected of driving with a fake tag.

"Although my family and I are hurting, it truly warms my heart to know how welcomed, loved and respected he was wherever he went," said Staci Tsai, Brandon Tsai's sister

Tsai had spent five years with Los Angeles Police before moving to Grand Prairie in January.

"Since that time, Brandon has earned the respect of his fellow police officers," Grand Prairie Police Chief Daniel Scesney said during the service. "That's a feat not easily accomplished in a year."

To Tsai's family, Scesney said, "We will always be here for you."

"Please remember you have more than 500 brothers and sisters who would do anything for you," he said.

After the service, the Grand Prairie Police Honor Guard walked Tsai's family outside where bagpipes played, a flyover was carried out and Scesney presented the family with three flags.

A riderless horse was led through the lot, and a final radio call was made.

Outside the church, some people lined the street. David Prince was removing his hat as each police car pulled into the lot.

"Anytime a police officer dies, it's senseless and wasteful," he said. "They love us enough to go and put that uniform on every day."

Prince is president of Eagle Gun Range, which is raising money for Tsai's family. People can learn more here .

"I'd just tell them thank you for the sacrifice they're making," he said. "They're not going to have a loved one the next Christmas or any other time."

Tsai started chasing a car last Monday after police say he spotted a car with a fake tag. The suspect was arrested in Dallas Wednesday and charged with evading arrest and detention causing death and tampering with physical evidence. Police say he also had eight additional warrants from several cities across North Texas.

