New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Nicolas Cage continues his horror streak with creepy-sounding ‘Longlegs’
Nicolas Cage, the master of giving his all in otherwise-schlocky movies, is now set to star in a psychological thriller with a very eight-legged title. The star of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Mandy, Con Air, and any movie which requires an intense lead will now call Longlegs a part of his filmography. The psychological thriller will see Cage star, with very little known about the picture other than its crew boasting some familiar talents.
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore Wraps Production
Todd Haynes has officially wrapped production on his 10th feature-length film, “May December,” a drama about two women whose personal and professional lives begin to blur that sounds very Todd Haynes indeed. (Think “Persona” meets “Three Women.”) A source close to the production confirmed to IndieWire that principal photography wrapped this past weekend in Georgia, where the film had been shooting in the Savannah area. The film stars Julianne Moore (reuniting with Haynes after collaborations like “Safe,” “Wonderstruck,” and “Far from Heaven”) and Natalie Portman (working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for the first time). Working from a Black List-touted script by Samy...
Watch: Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie tease 'Babylon' in new featurette
"Babylon," a new film directed by Damien Chazelle and starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire, opens in theaters in December.
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
Keanu Reeves Reportedly In Talks to Join Ana de Armas and Ian McShane in John Wick Spin-Off Ballerina
Keanu Reeves will reportedly return for Ballerina – the upcoming John Wick spin-off. According to Collider, the legendary assassin is already in Prague to film Ballerina, appearing alongside Ana de Armas as he reprises the iconic role. The news comes shortly after it was announced that Ian McShane is...
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
Jodie Foster Doesn’t Seem to Regret Turning Down ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel, ‘Hannibal’
Why wouldn't a second go at an Oscar-winning role in 'The Silence of the Lambs' be attractive to Jodie Foster?
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
IFC Films Acquires Owen Wilson Vermont Painter Comedy ‘Paint’
EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has snapped up North American rights to the new Owen Wilson comedy Paint from writer and director Brit McAdams. Based on The Blacklist 2010 screenplay, Paint follows Carl Nagle, Vermont’s No. 1 public television painter who is convinced he has it all: a signature perm, custom van, and fans hanging on his every stroke… until a younger, better artist steals everything (and everyone) Carl loves. The pic will get a theatrical release on April 28, 2023 and stream exclusively on AMC+ later that year. Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, said, “We’re thrilled to finally work with...
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
Steven Spielberg Says Filmmakers Were Thrown “Under the Bus” by Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Strategy
The director discussed the state of the theatrical experience and reflected on films that "were suddenly relegated to, in this case, HBO Max." Steven Spielberg might be open to making a film for a streaming service in the future, but it sounds like he would want it to be on his terms.
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves lesbian Velma: 'It's great that it's finally out there'
Scooby-Doo alum Linda Cardellini also loves that lesbian Velma is officially canon. The Emmy-nominated star, who portrayed the beloved brainiac in the 2002 Scooby-Doo live-action and its 2004 sequel Monsters Unleashed, celebrated Velma's headline-making coming out while in conversation with EW about the third and final season of her Netflix dramedy Dead to Me (out Nov. 17).
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Bradley Cooper to Lead 'Bullitt' From Steven Spielberg
Steven Spielberg has cast Bradley Cooper as Frank Bullitt for his upcoming original film Bullitt, Deadline first reported. Cooper has officially closed a deal to play the classic character, who was famously portrayed by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 thriller. Spielberg is developing a new version of the film centered on the famous San Francisco cop, but made it clear that it is not a reboot of the original film, but rather an entirely new story. Cooper is also set to co-produce the film alongside Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger. Josh Singer is currently working on the script, and Steve McQueen’s son, Chad McQueen, and granddaughter Molly McQueen, will executive produce the movie.
Emma Thompson says she was ‘utterly blind’ about ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s on-set relationships
London CNN — Two-time Oscar-winner Emma Thompson has admitted she was “utterly blind” to her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh’s on-set relationships with other actresses and was left devastated when she found out. The “Love Actually” star married Branagh in 1989 after they met on the set of...
Neve Campbell Suffers Career Setback
Neve Campbell's latest project has been canned. The Scream alum's initially-upcoming drama Avalon was canceled by ABC, despite the network ordering the show directly to series in February, according to TVLine. An exact premiere date was not announced for the series, which was originally scheduled for ABC's 2022-23 programming slate. ABC did not give a reason for the cancellation of the series, but it may have to do with the pilot that wrapped up earlier this month. If the network was dissatisfied with what it saw, it may have decided it would be best to move on to another project. While Avalon previously received a series order, this news is not altogether unusual for a network show.
‘Face/Off’ Review: Nicolas Cage and John Travolta Rock My Face Off
There are certain films that not only change the landscape of films but the way we see film. The Jazz Singer popularized the idea of “talkies” in the 1920s. Jaws brought about the idea of the summer blockbuster. Toy Story introduced the first completely CGI movie. Oh yeah, and there was that time a bunch of French people lost their shit at a train coming directly at the screen. But in 1997, we saw another one of these landmarks. I’m not talking about Titanic, with its remarkable use of special and practical effects, and its massive success that became the end of a certain type of blockbuster filmmaking. No, I’m talking about Face/Off, a movie where John Travolta and Nicolas Cage literally swap faces.
