Click10.com
Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
Click10.com
Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
margatetalk.com
Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder
A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
‘Come Back to Us': Family Desperately Searching for Missing Miami-Dade Man
A family is in desperate need to find their loved one, a 58-year-old man who went missing in Miami-Dade. Jorge Bermudez has been missing since Wednesday, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. “Come back to us. We need you," said his son, Jorge Bermudez Jr. "I don’t know where he...
NBC Miami
‘I Just Need Justice': Child Taken Off Life Support After Fort Lauderdale Crash
An 8-year-old boy who was hospitalized after a crash in Fort Lauderdale last week was taken off life support, and now his family is calling for whoever caused it to be held responsible. Rushawn Daley was standing on a sidewalk Nov. 16 when he was struck by a car. The...
WSVN-TV
Video shows violent Brownsville crash involving Charger believed to be in drag race
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly surfaced surveillance video captured a sports car that barreled into a parking lot in Northwest Miami-Dade, sending three people to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day. The footage shows the blue Dodge Charger as it careened toward the parking lot of a convenience store along Northwest 27th...
Click10.com
Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
NBC Miami
At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO
At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
NBC Miami
Driver Dies After Car Crashes Into Miami Springs Canal on Thanksgiving
Investigators were at the scene of a car that went into a canal in Miami Springs on Thanksgiving morning, claiming the life of the driver inside. Miami-Dade Police Department officials said the car went into the canal near S. Melrose Drive and Osage Drive, where police found the car submerged in the water.
Click10.com
Video shows crash killing 8-year-old boy walking home from school in Broward
HIALEAH, Fla. – Shantoy Speid said her eight-year-old son, Rushawn Daley, was walking home from school in Broward County, but he never made it. Video shows when a driver struck him shortly before 3 p.m., on Nov. 16., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Street and 23 Avenue in Fort Lauderdale.
NBC Miami
Suspected Purse Thieves Caught on Camera at North Lauderdale Store
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the two suspected purse thieves caught on camera inside a Walmart in North Lauderdale. A 76-year-old woman told police she was out shopping when her purse was stolen, containing her iPhone, credit cards, checkbook and other items. The Broward Sheriff's Office...
WSVN-TV
Police search for driver involved in Southwest Miami-Dade fatal hit-and-run
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was struck in the street and left to die. Now, the hunt is on for the driver who hit him and took off. Carlos Gomez Fuentes is the victim of a fatal hit-and-run over the weekend in Southwest Miami-Dade. “He was a hard...
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
WSVN-TV
Security camera shows thieves who stole 76-year-old’s purse in North Lauderdale Walmart
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police say they have a crucial clue after a crime at a South Florida department store, and the victim is speaking to 7News. A 76-year-old woman from North Lauderdale, who asked not to identify her, was shopping at Walmart on McNab Road in October when her purse was stolen.
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
Click10.com
Teen awakened by man standing over her during father-daughter retreat
PLANTATION, Fla. – Three South Florida teens found themselves in a real life horror story that was captured on camera. The teens were alone in a cabin sound asleep when one awoke to find a man standing over her. The teens were attending a special event at a ranch...
Click10.com
Feds offer $50,000 reward for information leading to arrest of mail master key thief in Broward
TAMARAC, Fla. – The U.S Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case of a recent theft in Broward County. Surveillance video shows an armed suspect running on Nov. 16 in Broward’s city of Tamarac after ambushing a U.S. Post Office mail carrier near Northwest 64 Court before running away.
wflx.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
Click10.com
Miami Gardens police sergeant says lack of 911 response contributed to wife’s death
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – In a life-or-death situation when all else fails and you need help, you call 911. But what happens when no one picks up? For one man, he believes that is what led to his wife’s death. “I was calling for help and they failed me....
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
