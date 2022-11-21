ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Woman dead after double shooting in downtown Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were shot in downtown Fort Lauderdale on Friday evening, according to Fort Lauderdale Police, and one of the victims has died. The shooting happened in the 100 block of NW 1st Avenue around 7:15 p.m. Police and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue located two shooting victims, one female and one male. The woman was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she later died.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Man found dead in southwest Miami-Dade canal

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officials pulled a body from a canal in the Kendale Lakes area of southwest Miami-Dade Friday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the 13000 block of Southwest 51st Street after the man was found lying face down in the canal behind his home, Detective Luis Sierra, a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson, said.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
margatetalk.com

Man Opens Fire on Margate Police, Faces Charges of Attempted Murder

A fleeing gunman fired bullets at two Margate Police officers, one of who returned fire during a foot chase, court records show. Christopher Johnson, 34, of 5465 SW 11th St. in Margate, allegedly fired multiple shots at the officers as they pursued him through an apartment complex just outside Margate’s city limits in North Lauderdale.
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Landscaper fatally electrocuted in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally electrocuted Thursday afternoon in the Golden Glades area of northwest Miami-Dade, officials said. Neighbors on Northwest 140th Terrace told Local 10 News the victim was a landscaper who was working on a tree and hit a power line. First responders from...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

At Least 9 Hospitalized After Car Crash in Tamarac: BSO

At least 9 people are hospitalized after two vehicles crashed in Tamarac Saturday afternoon, according to Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a traffic crash involving two vehicles near west Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue in Tamarac around 6 p.m. BSO said. Several juveniles were...
TAMARAC, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian hit by Brightline train in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a pedestrian hit by a Brightline Train. The train is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 1000 feet south of Stirling Road, near Southwest Fourth Avenue in Dania Beach. It happened at around 6 p.m., Monday. Skyforce...
DANIA BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy