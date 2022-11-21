ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back

ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
ROCKLAND, ME
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1

Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
Contract changes sought for EMS hospital transfers

Woolwich Emergency Medical Services may join other area towns in providing ambulance patient transport services for Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick but several details must be worked out before the select board will sign a contract. Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast Hospital, and EMS Director Brian Carlton discussed the arrangement with the board Nov. 21.
WOOLWICH, ME
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies

While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
GARDINER, ME
Bath Iron Works awarded $182 million Navy contract

A nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works by the Navy to modify a previous contract and planned shipyard services for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. The funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. The work is expected to be completed...
BATH, ME
Brunswick is purchasing nearly 300 acres to help protect Maquoit Bay

Brunswick town councilors have unanimously voted to acquire nearly 300 acres of land near Maquoit Bay as a way to protect the local environment. The move comes less than a month after the town extended a development moratorium in the Maquoit Bay watershed, following a softshell clam die-off this summer that city staff say that was linked to warmer weather and nutrient runoff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine

Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
CAMDEN, ME
Senior housing project under construction

BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
BANGOR, ME

