wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
WMTW
Paris select board accepts petition to recall school board members over gender ID proposal
PARIS, Maine — Set to go before voters in the Oxford Hills School District is an effort to recall two members of the school board. The action was taken in response to their support for a proposal related to student gender identity protections. Armand Norton has led the effort...
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland mayor aims to bring process back
ROCKLAND – “This is going to be a great year,” said Rockland City Council member Louise MacLellan-Ruf. In a 4-1 vote by council members, Monday, Nov. 21, MacLellan-Ruf became custodian of the gavel as mayor of Rockland for the upcoming year. This year begins with all five...
mainepublic.org
Maine veteran and his transgender daughter sue Department of Defense for denying her treatment
A 21-year old transgender woman and her father have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Defense in federal district court in Maine. According to court documents, the woman, referred to as Jane Doe, and her father, a military veteran referred to as John Doe, live in Sagadahoc County.
Maine Middle School Students Shock Community by Helping Save Money on Fuel
According to Central Maine, students from Winthrop Middle School are remarkable. The students of the Rotary Club have figured out a way to better insulate windows so that Mainer's can save more on the high energy bills. As the article states, they were able to work on 200 of these.
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Jefferson Medical College – Part 1
Your writer recognized a question, probably unanswerable, left over from last week’s mention of Dr. James Tuell, of Augusta. Why had he chosen to attend Jefferson Medical College in Philadelphia, when Maine had a medical school at Bowdoin, founded in 1820, and there was one at Dartmouth, and numerous others closer than Philadelphia?
penbaypilot.com
Camden-Rockport Police Chief bids goodbye to Curt Andrick, hires Aaron Bailey to fill the detective position
The Camden Police Department would like to express our sincere congratulations to Detective Sergeant Curt Andrick on his new role as Chief Deputy of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Det. Sgt. Andrick will be leaving after 26 years of dedicated service to the Town of Camden, Camden Police Department,...
Local man running every street in city of Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has set out to run every single street within the city limits. So far, he has run 298 miles and only has a few streets to clean up plus the islands remaining. Danny Mejia has his sights set on finishing this goal by...
mainepublic.org
Republican wins senate race in Augusta in the first of 3 recounts for seats in the Maine Legislature
A recount of the Maine Senate district representing Auburn, Poland, New Gloucester and Durham has confirmed that Republican Eric Brakey is the winner. Brakey led Democrat Bettyann Sheats after the initial count and the hand recount of ballots in Augusta on Monday gave him 49.7% of the vote compared to 48.9% for Sheats — a difference of 146 votes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Contract changes sought for EMS hospital transfers
Woolwich Emergency Medical Services may join other area towns in providing ambulance patient transport services for Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick but several details must be worked out before the select board will sign a contract. Lois Skillings, president of Mid Coast Hospital, and EMS Director Brian Carlton discussed the arrangement with the board Nov. 21.
Police Reveal That an Otter in Gardiner, Maine, Tested Positive for Rabies
While rabies in people is considered a rare occurrence, it's still a virus you should be not only aware of but careful to avoid. Rabies is much more common in animals and can be spread through bites, scratches, or "if a rabid animal's saliva or neural tissue comes in contact with a person or animal's mouth, nose or eyes, or enters a cut in the skin," according to Maine.gov.
mainebiz.biz
Bath Iron Works awarded $182 million Navy contract
A nearly $182 million contract has been awarded to Bath Iron Works by the Navy to modify a previous contract and planned shipyard services for the DDG-51 Class Guided Missile Destroyer program. The funding is a cost-plus-award-fee modification to a previously awarded contract. The work is expected to be completed...
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
mainepublic.org
Brunswick is purchasing nearly 300 acres to help protect Maquoit Bay
Brunswick town councilors have unanimously voted to acquire nearly 300 acres of land near Maquoit Bay as a way to protect the local environment. The move comes less than a month after the town extended a development moratorium in the Maquoit Bay watershed, following a softshell clam die-off this summer that city staff say that was linked to warmer weather and nutrient runoff.
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Thrift Stores in Maine
Heavenly Threads Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization that accepts donations and sells used items. Its mission is to help people in need. The store is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., but on Tuesdays, the store is open from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Its associates are happy to help you find the perfect item for your home or closet.
foxbangor.com
Senior housing project under construction
BANGOR–Housing is in high demand and with fluctuating costs of building materials, obtaining that american dream can seem out of reach. However, Bangor Housing is doing what it can to help. The organization is building a new seniors apartment complex on the corner of Davis and Ohio streets in Bangor.
Woah! At Night the Hannaford at Back Cove in Portland, Maine, Looks Wicked Purple
I guess I hadn't been to the Back Cove Hannaford in the dark in a while and it totally took me by surprise!. I instantly thought that I had entered some sort of crazy black light dance club! It was purple! Kinda purple-blue!. You can see that some of the...
