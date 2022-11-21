Read full article on original website
Binance Deploys $1 Billion to Keep Crypto Industry Afloat After FTX Collapse
Binance said it will devote $1 billion in initial commitments to the recovery fund. It may increase that amount to $2 billion at a point in time in the future "if the need arises," the company added. Since FTX's rapid winddown, investors have worried about a crypto contagion affecting every...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Activision Blizzard, Tesla, Manchester United and Others
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla said its Full Self Driving Beta software is now available to everyone in North America. The announcement comes as Tesla still awaits regulatory approval for cars to be driven without human control. Tesla rose 2% in premarket trading. Manchester United (MANU) – The soccer team's...
Treasury Yields Are Slightly Lower as Markets Assess Fed Rate Policy Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields were slightly lower Friday as investors digested the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes, which suggested that interest rate hikes would be slowed in the coming months. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was about one basis point lower at 3.698%. The 2-year Treasury yield was...
Amid Persistent Inflation, Cash-Strapped Consumers Are Tipping Less
With inflation near record highs, fewer consumers tip 20% or more. When it comes to takeout, tips are now down to 14.4%, on average, according to a recent report. And still, most people say they feel pressured to tip when they normally wouldn’t because of the gratuity prompt on the iPad screen.
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
How Liquid Death's 40-Year-Old Founder Turned ‘the Dumbest Name' and a Facebook Post Into a $700 Million Water Brand
Let's face it: Water is boring. Sure, it's essential to your health and few beverages can be more crisp or refreshing, but most bottled water brands are fairly bland and uninspiring — featuring the same interchangeable references to mountains, springs or both. Over a decade ago, Mike Cessario started...
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
Singapore's Inflation May Have Eased Slightly, But Central Bank Warns Pain Likely to Linger
The Monetary Authority of Singapore warned of prolonged risk factors piling onto the nation's financial vulnerability in the corporate, housing and banking sectors. "Amid weakening external demand, the Singapore economy is projected to slow to a below-trend pace in 2023," MAS said in a report. It also said, "Inflation is...
Renault Wants to Use Water From Depths of 4,000 Meters to Supply Heat to an Old Production Plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Don't Bank on Free Returns: 60% of Retailers Roll Out Stricter Policies
Most retailers are making changes their return policies as rising costs squeeze margins. Expect shorter return windows and shipping or restocking fees. To avoid paying return fees, check the policy before you buy, experts say. The holiday shopping season is always closely followed by a spike in gift returning. But...
Black Friday Means Deep Discounts for Shoppers — and Intense Pressure for Retailers
Black Friday weekend will take on additional importance this year after retailers like Target and Macy's reported a recent lull in sales. Retail executives chalked up the slower sales to a return to pre-pandemic holiday shopping patterns, warmer-than-usual weather and the midterm elections. A record number of people — 166.3...
Frontier Airlines Gets Rid of Telephone Customer Service
Frontier said it stopped offering customer service by phone last weekend. The airline said customers can reach out by text or social media channels and WhatsApp. The shift aims to lower labor costs and increase the number of customers it can help at once. Say goodbye to the airline call...
Black Friday Online Sales Top $9 Billion in New Record
Consumers spent a record $9.12 billion online shopping during Black Friday this year, according to Adobe. Overall online sales for Black Friday were up 2.3% year-over-year. Buy Now Pay Later payments increased by 78% compared with the past week, beginning Nov. 19, as consumers continue to grapple with high prices and inflation.
Grab, Gojek Are ‘Supportive' of Singapore's Move to Expand Job Protection for Gig Workers
Southeast Asian tech giants Grab and Gojek said they are "supportive" of recommendations made by an advisory committee to expand gig worker protection in Singapore starting in 2024. These recommendations include offering injury compensation and CPF contributions to these self-employed workers. Grab calls for the measures to be also applied...
