Pennsylvania State

Poll: What’s the Best Nickelback Album? – Vote Now

We're just days away from hearing Nickelback's brand new studio album Get Rollin', so we figured we'd ask what your favorite record of theirs is during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022

Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums

Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
Enter to Win a Schecter Guitar Signed By Disturbed

Just ahead of the release of Disturbed's new album Divisive, Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to enter to win a Schecter guitar signed by all four members of the band. You'll have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 12PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is part of Schecter's Diamond Series, model C-6 Deluxe in the finish Satin Black. It's been signed by David Draiman, Dan Donegan, Mike Wengren and John Moyer, and you can check out an image of it below. The band has had a relationship with Schecter guitars for years, with Donegan having his own Dan Donegan Ultra signature mode.
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants

NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed

In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left

A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations

It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover

Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival

Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
Paramore Officially Change Self-Titled Album Cover, Reveal New Artwork

Are gearing up for a new album in the new year, but it's one of their past records that has fans buzzing at the moment. The band has changed the album art for 2013's self-titled album on Spotify to where it now features singer Hayley Williams shot from behind sporting a jacket with the words "GROW UP" painted across the back.
