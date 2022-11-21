Read full article on original website
Related
Poll: What’s the Best Nickelback Album? – Vote Now
We're just days away from hearing Nickelback's brand new studio album Get Rollin', so we figured we'd ask what your favorite record of theirs is during this week's Loudwire Nights Album of the Week poll. You'll have until Friday at 12N ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the...
The 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022
Wow! What a year it's been for new music, and we're here to reflect upon the 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022!. It's amazing to look at the amount of major acts putting out new records this year. There was so much that happened to Megadeth since their last album won a Grammy, leading to plenty of buzz and speculation about the music. Slipknot had us on high alert after dropping a new song in 2021. And Ozzy Osbourne gave us one of the more star-studded albums in metal history featuring a wealth of can't-miss collaborations.
Disturbed Bring Back Iconic ‘Ooh-Wah-Ah-Ah-Ah’ in New Song ‘Part of Me’
Disturbed's brand new studio record Divisive is out today (Nov. 18), and David Draiman was right when he described the sound of it as "old-school Disturbed." The vocalist brought back the iconic "Ooh-wah-ah-ah-ah" in one of the new songs, which is titled, "Part of Me," though it sounds ever-so-slightly different.
Chad Kroeger Adopts Southern Accent on New Nickelback Song ‘High Time’ About Smoking Weed
Nickelback have just debuted a new single, "High Time," which is all about smoking weed and it even finds frontman Chad Kroeger adopting a bit of a southern accent on the country-flavored song. It's been a case of "expect the unexpected" when it comes to the newest Nickelback offerings off...
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Explains Why Rockers Shouldn’t Care If Fans Smoke Weed at Shows
In case you're wondering if Chad Kroeger will get mad at you and yell at you for smoking weed at a Nickelback show, he won't. In fact, he'd prefer if you blew the smoke in his direction. Get Rollin' is the latest album from Nickelback, and it just came out...
What’s Iron Maiden’s ‘The Number of the Beast’ Devil Doing on a Motley Crue Shirt?
A Motley Crue shirt being sold by Crue's official website, and by Hot Topic, bears an extremely close resemblance to Iron Maiden’s iconic artwork for The Number of the Beast. The devil caricature from The Number of the Beast appears to bear a striking resemblance to the devil character placed in the pentagram from Motley Crue’s Shout at the Devil album cover.
Chad Kroeger Names Nickelback Song That Would Get Them Canceled if Released Today
Nickelback's latest album Get Rollin' is out everywhere today (Nov. 18), and the subject matter it covers ranges from prison and weed to love and heaven. In an interview ahead of the album's release, Chad Kroeger looked back on their song catalog and named the one that would probably get the band canceled if they released it today.
Corey Taylor Reacts to Clown Saying Slipknot Might Stop Making Albums
Slipknot have existed through the bulk of their career on a record label, continuously releasing albums, but with their contract being up following The End, So Far, percussionist Shawn "Clown" Crahan recently suggested that the band may forgo albums in favor of singles moving forward. That line of questioning was then broached with Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor at a recent Monster-Mania Con Q&A session.
David Draiman Names Which Disturbed Song Is One of His Favorites He’s Ever Written
Disturbed just released their eighth album last week (Nov. 18), so they've got quite a catalog of songs under their belt. David Draiman, however, admitted that one of the tracks on Divisive is one of his favorites that he's ever written. "Don't Tell Me" is the second-to-last track on the...
Enter to Win a Schecter Guitar Signed By Disturbed
Just ahead of the release of Disturbed's new album Divisive, Loudwire Nights is giving you the chance to enter to win a Schecter guitar signed by all four members of the band. You'll have until Monday, Nov. 21 at 12PM ET to enter the contest. The instrument is part of Schecter's Diamond Series, model C-6 Deluxe in the finish Satin Black. It's been signed by David Draiman, Dan Donegan, Mike Wengren and John Moyer, and you can check out an image of it below. The band has had a relationship with Schecter guitars for years, with Donegan having his own Dan Donegan Ultra signature mode.
Jack Black Sends Video Message to School Kids Performing ‘School of Rock’ Musical
Actor and one half of the rock duo Tenacious D, Jack Black, has sent a video message to the students of Palmerston North Intermediate Normal School in New Zealand, wishing them well on their staged production of the 2003 hit film School of Rock. Black was, of course, the star...
NOFX’s Fat Mike Launches New ‘Genre Fluid’ Band Codefendants
NOFX bandleader "Fat" Mike Burkett has officially launched a new group called Codefendants. The outfit, which includes the hip-hop artist Ceschi Ramos and the vocalist Sam King of the punk band Get Dead, call themselves a "genre-fluid" musical collective. Combining rap, rock, new wave and other musical styles, Codefendants kicked...
The Greatest Punk Shows Ever Filmed
In our opinion, these are the greatest punk shows ever filmed, and you can watch them on YouTube right now. Maybe the all-time great punk concert ever caught on film was when the Bad Brains performed a short residency at CBGB’s in 1982. Over the Christmas holiday, the legendary D.C. hardcore punk band came up to New York City and absolutely destroyed. The Bad Brains were at maximum power at the time, with vocalist H.R. giving a masterclass in how to be the most energetic frontman humanly possible.
10 Bands Whose Bassist Is the Only Original Member Left
A bass player being the last original member of a band is an uncommon occurrence. When you think about it, the sole founding members who keep successful rock groups going are almost always lead singers who are the last remaining original member, or even guitarists who are the last remaining original member.
Fans React to 2023 Rock + Metal Grammy Nominations
It's Grammys time! Today was a busy day for many rock musicians, seeing the fruits of their labor turn into Grammy Award nominations on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15). And fans are now reacting to those nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in 2023. See the nominations here. Ozzy Osbourne,...
Neal Schon Accuses Prog Rock Cruise of Ripping Off Iconic Journey Album Cover
Guitarist Neal Schon has accused the Cruise to the Edge prog rock festival at sea of ripping off the artwork for Journey's classic 1981 album, Escape. Just a few days ago, the lineup for the 2024 edition of the festival cruise was revealed in a promotional flyer that also featured a not-so-subtle nod to the Escape cover. The original artwork features a scarab-like space ship bursting out from a shattered planet and, in the Cruise to the Edge poster, that scarab ship has been replaced by a cruise ship which is flying outward from, yes, a shattered orb resembling a planet.
Can You Guess Who Is Headlining the Inaugural ‘World Is a Vampire’ Festival?
The inaugural edition of a new rock music festival in Mexico called "The World Is a Vampire" was announced earlier this week (Nov. 23). Can you guess what band is headlining the spring 2023 fest in Mexico City? It happens on March 4, 2023, at the capital's Foro Sol stadium.
See Ozzy Osbourne, Motorhead + More Perform at 2022 Metaverse Music Festival
Ozzfest in a variety of forms over the years, and now the initial Ozzfest venture into the virtual world is complete as well. Fan-captured video from the Ozzfest portion of the 2022 Metaverse Music Festival has been circulating on social media and you can check out performances from Ozzy Osbourne and Motorhead, while Megadeth and Skid Row participated by airing videos within the virtual performance landscape.
Paramore Officially Change Self-Titled Album Cover, Reveal New Artwork
Are gearing up for a new album in the new year, but it's one of their past records that has fans buzzing at the moment. The band has changed the album art for 2013's self-titled album on Spotify to where it now features singer Hayley Williams shot from behind sporting a jacket with the words "GROW UP" painted across the back.
Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger – ‘We’re in Good Company’ for ‘Most Hated Band’ Label
Nickelback have endured the slings for years now, but they've learned to take it in stride. During a recent chat with Portugal's Metal Global (as viewed below), frontman Chad Kroeger addressed the backlash that has surrounded the band over the years, revealing that several acts have spoken with him about it while he also feels he has a handle on where it all came from.
Loudwire
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 0