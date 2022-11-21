ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ringsidenews.com

Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley

Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
411mania.com

Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown

We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
stillrealtous.com

Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return

They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
wrestleview.com

Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease

The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022

– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
ALBANY, NY
wrestlinginc.com

Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run

When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
stillrealtous.com

WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again

Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
wrestlinginc.com

Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch

All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
PWMania

News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed

This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Is A Heavy Favorite And More WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds

The Bloodline: -150 Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens: +110. To say Rousey is a heavy favorite ahead of her match with Shotzi would be an understatement, but Rousey is very much a heavy favorite going into that one as she looks to retain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Elsewhere on the card, The Bloodline is favored to get past the Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and KO, while Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) have been given the edge to emerge victorious over Team Bianca Belair (Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a fifth partner), Seth Rollins is favored over his opponents Theory and Lashley, and AJ Styles is favored over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)

WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI this Friday. According to WrestleTix, 5,008 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/22/22), leaving 1,162 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,170. Here is the current card...
PROVIDENCE, RI

