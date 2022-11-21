Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Update On When Bianca Belair's Final WWE WarGames Teammate Will Be Revealed
The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown." It was previously expected, at least by fans on...
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair ‘Broke Down’ Backstage After WWE Crown Jewel Match Against Bayley
Bianca Belair worked hard to make a name for herself in WWE. She is the RAW Women’s Champion and has defended it against top opponents, including Bayley. In fact, she broke down backstage after her match at WWE Crown Jewel. Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women’s Championship against...
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans
With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards. That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion...
411mania.com
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
stillrealtous.com
Possible Spoiler On Major WWE Star’s Return
They say that anything can happen when you watch WWE programming and over the last few months returns have become a regular thing. Survivor Series: WarGames is set to air live on Saturday, and it looks like a big name could be making their presence felt at the event. PWInsider...
wrestleview.com
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 11/21/2022
– The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up on the USA Network with the standard video package. We’re now live from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York as the pyro explodes and fans cheer. Kevin Patrick welcomes us, and he’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves.
FOX Sports
Kevin Owens is coming for Roman Reigns' Universal title at WarGames! | WWE on FOX
Kevin Owens officially declared that he’s coming for Roman Reigns and the Universal Title this weekend at War Games. KO’s claim for the championship came after her joined the Brawling Brutes in ambushing The Bloodline during Friday Night SmackDown.
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results, recap, grades: Triple threat United States championship match set for Survivor Series
For weeks, issues have been escalating between United States champion Seth Rollins and a pair of former champions in Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory. On Monday night's edition of Raw, it was announced that the three would meet in a triple threat bout at Survivor Series. During Raw, Rollins would...
wrestlinginc.com
Renee Paquette Is Candid About Jon Moxley's Post-Shield WWE Run
When it comes to modern-day professional wrestling stables, there aren't too many that garner more attention than The Shield. When they went their separate ways, Jon Moxley (Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins became singles stars in their own right. However, it wasn't always so rosy for Moxley in WWE following his days with the Shield. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," AEW personality and his wife Renee Paquette discussed the Mox she got to know post-Shield.
Fight Game: WWE Survivor Series preview, The Elite mock CM Punk
Special guest Keila Cash recaps AEW Dynamite with Garrett Gonzales.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Changes Raw Star’s Name Again
Over the last few months WWE has been making some changes and bringing former stars back to the company such as Mia Yim. When Mia Yim first returned The O.C. called her Michin, but said that it was a nickname. However, WWE took things one step further on Monday when they officially changed Mia Yim’s name to Michin on their website.
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/23): Sting makes WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014
Four Survivor Series events took place on this day in wrestling history.
wrestlinginc.com
Potential WWE Spoiler Regarding Becky Lynch
All signs point to The Man coming around at Survivor Series. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch is "slated to be at WWE Survivor Series this Saturday," putting her "in the pole position" of being unveiled as the fifth and final member of Bianca Belair's WarGames team. As noted earlier, Belair announced Monday that her team's mystery partner will be revealed on "WWE SmackDown" this Friday, barely 24 hours before the historic Women's WarGames bout in Boston, MA.
PWMania
News on a Match-Heavy WWE RAW This Week, Producers for Monday’s Show Revealed
This week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE RAW was match-heavy, with three bouts lasting 14:50 or more. The Brawling Brutes defeated The Judgment Day in the opener, which had 14:50 of TV time. Matt Riddle and Elias’ victory over Alpha Academy took 16:05 of TV time, while Drew McIntyre’s victory over Baron Corbin took 17:50, and Rhea Ripley’s victory over Asuka in the Women’s War Games advantage main event took 18:00.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Is A Heavy Favorite And More WWE Survivor Series Betting Odds
The Bloodline: -150 Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens: +110. To say Rousey is a heavy favorite ahead of her match with Shotzi would be an understatement, but Rousey is very much a heavy favorite going into that one as she looks to retain her "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Elsewhere on the card, The Bloodline is favored to get past the Brawling Brutes, McIntyre, and KO, while Team Bayley (Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley) have been given the edge to emerge victorious over Team Bianca Belair (Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a fifth partner), Seth Rollins is favored over his opponents Theory and Lashley, and AJ Styles is favored over The Judgment Day's Finn Balor.
411mania.com
Various News: Highlights From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite, WWE Main Event Lineup, MLW Fusion Preview
– Here are video highlights from last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite:. – Today’s episode of WWE Main Event on Hulu includes the following:. – Tonight’s MLW Fusion includes the following:. * Falls Count Anywhere for MLW Championship: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Women’s Featherweight...
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Friday’s WWE SmackDown (11/25/22)
WWE will broadcast SmackDown from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI this Friday. According to WrestleTix, 5,008 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (11/22/22), leaving 1,162 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 6,170. Here is the current card...
CBS Sports
2022 WWE Survivor Series WarGames predictions, card, matches, PPV preview, start time, date, location
One of WWE's premier events returns on Saturday when Survivor Series comes to Boston. For the first time, WarGames will be the focal point of the second-oldest pay-per-view in promotional history. WarGames has been a staple for NXT but the match, which was made famous in NWA and WCW, has...
