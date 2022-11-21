ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KOMO News

Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
SEATTLE, WA
bellevuedowntown.com

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region

Meta’s Promise to Bellevue and Puget Sound Region. Bellevue is a magnet for tech companies, and Meta is no exception. The social media giant formerly known as Facebook has successfully broadened their footprint throughout the Puget Sound region, starting with their first office in Seattle 12 years ago to recently purchasing REI’s 400,000 square feet of newly developed office space in 2020.
BELLEVUE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Is the Anti-Fashion Capital of the World

On September 22, Esquire posted a story that made this bold and puzzling claim: "It's Time to Admit That Seattle Is a Style Capital." Former Seattle Times writer Andrew Matson wrote this piece, which describes the progress of our local look from grunge to what The Cut called "gorpcore" in 2017. The impact of this trend on the fashion world is, Matson argues, considerable.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

Old Seattle Lives at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall

When an airplane flies overhead at the Georgetown Trailer Park Mall, near the site of Seattle’s original Boeing Field airport and just miles north of Sea-Tac, it’s so close that it feels disorienting. Even awe-inspiring. How did we get here, perusing upcycled Pez dispensers in an outcropping of vintage Airstreams as flying machines skim the rooftops?
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Previously unpublished photos of D.B. Cooper jet discovered

Just in time for the 51st anniversary of the infamous hijacking of a Seattle-bound airliner on Thanksgiving Eve 1971, KIRO Newsradio announces the recent discovery of four previously unknown high-quality professional photographs of D.B. Cooper’s Boeing 727. The 727 Cooper (or whoever he was) hijacked and then parachuted from...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Washington

Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlemet.com

Property Watch: A Beachfront Cabin on Quiet Vashon

Along the Pacific Northwest’s varied coastlines, “waterfront” can mean a lot of different things. Often, it’s an out-of-reach luxury estate with a high-maintenance yard and a yacht dock. Sometimes a home has private beach access, but it’s a journey down a steep bluff to get there. Occasionally, however, you come across a home where you can count the waves rolling in from the den. This cedar-shingled Vashon Island beach cottage, sitting along 40 feet of Colvos Passage waterfront, falls into that rare latter group—and, to preserve that peaceful setting, it’s part of a community that keeps neighbors close, but cars contained.
VASHON, WA
MyNorthwest

Police: 18-year-old Issaquah woman defrauds Nordstrom out of $165K

Lynnwood police announced they have arrested a woman for allegedly stealing $165,000 from Nordstrom locations across the Puget Sound region and even as far as Scottsdale, Ariz. The 18-year-old from Issaquah allegedly used the store’s cash registers to “conduct fraudulent returns with returns being placed into active bank accounts,” according...
LYNNWOOD, WA
globalconstructionreview.com

Skanska invests $296m in Seattle apartment building

Developer-builder Skanska starts work next month on a 31-storey apartment building it’s developing in the trendy Belltown neighbourhood of Seattle, Washington. Called “Kaye”, the building will have 324 units and a mixed-use ground floor. Skanska said it is investing $296m in the venture, with $190m reserved for...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Seattle-area number 2 for crane use

(SEATTLE) One sign the Seattle-area economy is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic?. We have the second largest number of construction cranes in the country. Seattle is number TWO when it comes to the number of large construction cranes currently in operation. There are 42 large cranes at work here, and the only U-S city with more is Los Angeles.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Tips to keep that poinsettia alive

SEATTLE — Keep your poinsettia looking good until after Valentines Day by following these simple tips. Start by picking a healthy plant that is just beginning to flower. The colorful parts of the poinsettia are modified leaves called bracts. The flowers are the small yellow dots in the center, and if they are just beginning to open, the color display is likely to last longer.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Troopers seek witnesses in Tacoma hit-and-run

The Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a hit-and-run in Tacoma that left a man with serious injuries. Around noon on Friday, Nov. 11, a 63-year-old Tacoma man was driving a Dodge Caravan on southbound Interstate 5 and was nearing the exit for Interstate 705. An unknown vehicle...
TACOMA, WA

