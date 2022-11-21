Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price plummets as Fed's Powell drops the hammer
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, with gold scoring...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Wall Street rises as Fed signals slowdown in rate hikes
Nov 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended Wednesday with solid gains after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed interest rate hikes may slow soon. A "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes, the minutes showed.
msn.com
Dow Tumbles Over 200 Points Following Jobless Claims Data
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.70% to 33,318.50 while the NASDAQ fell 1.25% to 11,044.04. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.08% to 3,915.88. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples...
3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy in a Fed-Induced Bear Market
These highly profitable, time-tested companies make for genius buys with the stock market plunging.
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
Tesla On Track To Snap 4-Session Slide But Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Edgy As Rate Worries Weigh — These Tech, Oil Stocks In Focus Today
U.S. stocks are on track for a positive opening on Tuesday, as traders strive to shrug off fears concerning the economy. Investors head off to celebrate the “Thanksgiving Day” holiday on Thursday, on account of which volume is likely to be light. Given this backdrop, volatility associated with light volume cannot be ruled out.
US stocks trade mixed as new COVID deaths in China raise growth fears again
Shares of Disney soared on the return of Bob Iger as chief executive, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
NASDAQ
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
msn.com
U.S. stocks end lower Monday, with Nasdaq seeing biggest losses
U.S. stocks ended lower Monday, after a fresh COVID-19 lockdown in China hurt market sentiment and investors weighed remarks from Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly on interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 0.1%, while the S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the Nasdaq dropped 1.1%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. San Francisco Fed President Daly said Monday that financial markets are acting like the Fed's benchmark rate is around 6%, instead of the actual 3.75%-4% range. Earlier Monday, the Associated Press reported that China's southern metropolis of Guangzhou locked down its largest district in a bid to contain a major COVID outbreak.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine : ASX 200 rises at open l Brickworks, TechnologyOne and Bravura on investors' radar today
Australian shares opened higher on Tuesday despite Wall Street closing on a weak note in the overnight trading session. The ASX 200 gained in the opening trade, rising 11.10 points, or 0.16%. Brickworks reported a record underlying profit of $746M, up 159%. TechnologyOne announced its financial results for the year ended 30 September 2022. Bravura returned to revenue growth in an increasingly difficult market environment in FY22.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, oil slides, Disney rises to start holiday-shortened week
U.S. stocks sank Monday as Wall Street barreled into a holiday-shortened trading week. Equity and bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped roughly 45 points,...
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng Reflects Caution Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng trading marginally higher ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes due later today. On Monday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reportedly stated she thinks the central bank can slow down from the 75 basis points hike at its next meeting and that it’s very appropriate.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks extend losses on China worries; Hungary c.bank eyed
Nov 22 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks extended loses on Tuesday on worries that China could reintroduce curbs to contain COVID-19 flare-ups, while Hungary's forint edged higher ahead of a central bank decision where the key rate was seen unchanged. Mainland China stocks .CSI300, .SSEC steadied following a slide on...
msn.com
Dow Rises Over 100 Points; US Manufacturing PMI Drops In November
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.40% to 34,233.88 while the NASDAQ rose 0.74% to 11,257.46. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.46% to 4,021.86. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer...
Asian shares rise on Fed rate hopes despite China worries
Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting showed central bank officials agreed that smaller rate hikes would likely be appropriate “soon.” The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite closed 1% higher. Long-term Treasury yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, slipped to 3.69% from 3.76%. At the Nov. 1-2 meeting, Fed officials expressed uncertainty about how long it might take for their rate hikes to slow the economy enough to tame inflation. At a news conference afterward, Chair Jerome Powell stressed that the Fed wasn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb high inflation. Other Fed officials in the weeks since the meeting signaled that additional hikes would still be necessary.
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: ASX 200 gains at the open l Mesoblast, PolyNovo and Qantas in news
Australian shares have risen to their highest level in five months, led by sharp gains across mining and energy stocks, as investors shrugged off China's renewed COVID-19 lockdowns. The ASX 200 index had gained 0.8 per cent to 7,230 points, by 10:35am AEDT on Wednesday. Shares of Qantas jumped 5.1 per cent to $6.17.
msn.com
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
